When Barnes Jewish Hospital (BJC) in St. Louis planned its Campus Renewal Project, it was decided that Queeny Tower would be demolished to make way for a new, 660,000-sq.-ft., 16-story tower. The $1 billion Campus Renewal project aims to provide patients with a better experience, as well as better resources for future medical students and staff.

Ahrens Contracting Inc., based in St. Louis, was awarded the demolition contract. Ahrens specializes in demolition, excavation and environmental remediation, and provides hydro-excavation, hauling and disposal services. Ted Ahrens said the job has been good and there have been no injuries. He is very proud of the work done on this project.

Although shut down in 2020, due to COVID-19, the Ahrens crew began work in the spring of 2021 and wrapped up at the end of October. The goal was to bring down the tower safely and leave the foundation intact, as it will be used for shoring in the construction of the new tower.

The 320-ft. tall building was built in the late '60s and was brought down with several 12,000-lb. excavators and the help of a 365-ton crane. Six Komatsu excavators with pulverizer attachments were on site to break up the concrete and steel, preparing it to be recycled and clearing the site for excavation work.

The Komatsu excavators on site include a PC490LC, a PC450LC, a PC400 and aPC350 — all from Roland Machinery.

"We have a long-standing relationship with Roland," said Ahrens. "They've always been behind us with support."

Roland Machinery Company has been serving the Midwest for more than 50 years at its 17 locations and offers customers a variety of products, support and service. Komatsu is one of Roland's major equipment lines.

"Some of the older equipment and some of the newer equipment have been great," said Ahrens. "The guys really enjoy the machines and they really stand up to the harsher conditions that we work in compared to your normal dirt guys."

About Ahrens Contracting

Founded by Patricia Ahrens in 1983, Ahrens Contracting has consistently set, achieved and surpassed many of the highest standards and schedules in the construction industry.

Ahrens Contracting takes pride in having experienced and qualified personnel that can handle all projects in a safe and professional manner. Safety, quality and customer satisfaction are core values at Ahrens. Meeting aggressive customer schedules while providing competitive pricing is what makes Ahrens an important part of successful project teams.

Just in the past decade, Ahrens has participated in an ever-changing environment and has answered these changes with envision and investment in new and unique equipment. Ahrens owns and self performs work with ultra-high-reach equipment, robotic equipment, hydro-vac trucks, aggregate crushers and specialized safety equipment.

Ahrens Contracting feels with its own personnel, close relationships with subcontractors, contractor partnerships and always innovating equipment it does the best job for its customers.

Ahrens Contracting is a WBE Contractor with the St. Louis Airport Authority, state of Missouri, as well as WBENC and WBDC, ISN, Avetta and BROWZ certified.

For more information, visit ahrenscontracting.com.

About Roland Machinery Company

Roland Machinery Company has been serving the Midwest for more than 50 years. With 17 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin and Michigan, Roland offers customers a variety of products, support and service. From top-line machines to its full line of attachments to an extensive parts inventory, Roland can provide what contractors need to be successful on any job, big or small.

Roland's equipment lines include Komatsu, Komatsu Forestry, Gradall, Serco, Tana, Fecon, Wirtgen, Vogele, Kleeman, Hamm, LeeBoy, SENNEBOGEN, Doosan Portable Power and more.

For more information, visit rolandmachinery.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2021 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Today's top stories