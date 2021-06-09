Rosen & Company, along with Buddy Barton Auctions, held its quarterly heavy equipment auction on May 28 at its Cleveland, Ohio, auction site located at 16100 South Waterloo Rd.

Because of a spring rainstorm, full advantage was taken of the onsite warehouse which served as an indoor auction theater. The wet weather didn't dampen the activities as an enthusiastic crowd of onsite attendees and online buyers vied for the winning bids.

The auction featured a wide selection of trucks and trailers, landscape equipment, skid steers and a large selection of new skid steer attachments, as well as tools and support equipment.

As one of Ohio's longest-running auction companies (more than 100 years old), Rosen and Company continues under family management with fourth-generation Sheila Rosen at its helm. Buddy Barton of Buddy Barton Auctions calls out the bids as the company's lead auctioneer. CEG

