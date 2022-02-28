The Magni RTH6.30 has a 13,200 lb. lifing capacity and can reach up to 97 ft. 9 in. It is equipped with scissor stabilizers for safety and stability during working maneuvers.

When you pair a Magni rotating telehandler with the Woodcracker tree cutting attachment, you get "one word: efficiency" according to Andrew Scherdin, owner of Flower City Tree.

Flower City Tree in Rochester N.Y., purchased a Magni RTH6.30 with a Woodcracker tree cutting attachment from Empire Crane Company.

Before purchasing the Magni, Flower City Tree's crews would consist of five people on a job site utilizing cranes and bucket trucks to remove tree limbs. When performing tree services with these types of equipment, someone must climb the tree and set a sling on the wood that will be cut. Once cut, the weight of the wood causes pendulums and movement while it's being transferred to the ground.

"With the Magni and Woodcracker, once you grab onto a piece of wood, you can rest assured that it is stable," said Scherdin.

"We do a lot of work over houses and in tight areas with power lines, so our tolerance for mess-ups is zero. It's more efficient and it's way safer."

With the Magni, Flower City Tree typically only sends one operator and two grounds people for processing (chipping or loading onto grapple trucks).

Mike Baron, Empire Crane Company's western New York salesman, said, "With the unpredictable Rochester weather and harsh winters, a Magni lets Flower City have less people working outdoors as they would with a bucket truck or certain types of cranes. They not only eliminate the person in the tree, but their operator can sit in comfort with heat or AC."

Empire Crane is the local Magni dealer of western New York. Having an authorized service provider only an hour away influenced Scherdin's purchasing decision over other rotating telehandler manufacturers.

"Before buying the Magni we were probably already the most efficient tree company in the area compared to our competitors. With the Magni, we're probably five times faster than the standard bucket truck [roping and rigging] operation, and twice as fast as with a crane," Scherdin said, "all with less people."

The Magni RTH6.30 has a 13,200 lb. lifing capacity and can reach up to 97 ft. 9 in. It is equipped with scissor stabilizers for safety and stability during working maneuvers. Magni rotating telehandlers are compatible with a number of attachments including: forks, jibs, man baskets, rotating forks, buckets, winches and more.

For more information about Empire Crane Company, visit www.EmpireCrane.com.

For more information about Flower City Tree, visit https://www.flowercitytree.com/.

Today's top stories