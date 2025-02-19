Ramey Motors joins Takeuchi's North American dealer network in Purvis, Miss., offering track loaders and excavators. Co-owners Ford and Taylor Ramey aim to serve ag and construction professionals with top-quality equipment.

Takeuchi's dealer network continues to grow with the recent addition of Ramey Motors in Purvis, Miss., approximately 15 mi. southwest of Hattiesburg. Located at 120 Hwy 589 in Purvis, Ramey Motors will now sell and service Takeuchi track loaders and excavators.

"Since expanding from the automotive industry into the ag equipment industry back in 2018, we've grown exponentially," said Ford Ramey, co-owner of Ramey Motors. "There's so much crossover between ag and compact construction equipment that it just makes good sense for us to take on that industry as well. Carrying the Takeuchi line will help us better serve both ag and construction professionals with top-quality equipment that helps them get their jobs done better, faster and more efficiently."

Ford Ramey and his brother, Taylor, come from an entrepreneurial family, as their grandfather started his own grocery store back in the 1950s. Their father, Brad, eventually stepped in and took over that business, which has since become a chain of 22 grocery stores with locations in Miss. and Ala. He encouraged his sons to build their own legacies and in 2015, the young brothers found the right property in their hometown to launch Ramey Motors as a used vehicle dealership.

"Ford, Taylor and their staff are outstanding at creating customer relationships that stand the test of time," said Eric Wenzel, southeast regional business manager of Takeuchi-US. "Their number one focus is on understanding their customers and their needs, which has helped them grow Ramey Motors into the multifaceted business it is today. Takeuchi shares that same customer focus and we look forward to helping Ramey Motors introduce more Mississippians to the many ways our equipment can help improve their productivity and profitability."

