The control tower at Destin Executive Airport is one of many projects completed by EMR Inc., a Niceville-based company that was recently awarded a contract for a munitions development and testing facility at Eglin Air Force Base.

An environmental, construction, emergency management and response services company in Niceville, Fla., has secured a $10 million contract to build a munitions research, development, test, and evaluation facility at nearby Eglin Air Force Base, according to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

EMR Inc. was one of a quartet of companies to bid on the job, according to the DoD. Work on the new facility is slated for completion by May 4, 2023, the defense department said in a press release, which was made through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Mobile, Ala.

EMR has had a presence in northwest Florida since 2007, when it opened an office to better serve its government and rail customers in the area, reported the Daily News in Fort Walton Beach.

Since then, the company has done extensive work in the western Panhandle, including a $20 million contract in 2010 in response to the BP oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico and a 2015 contract for construction of the control tower at Destin Executive Airport, awarded by the Okaloosa County Board of County Commissioners.

In 2017, the construction services firm was awarded the $17 million design-build contract for a housing facility at Corry Station, part of Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola.

The following year, EMR moved its corporate headquarters to Niceville, and was awarded two construction contracts at the base. One of those contracts included renovating an existing building to Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility standards, to ensure secure communications for the Eglin-headquartered 53rd Wing.

NW Florida Projects, Firms Stay Busy

In other recent DoD contract awards with a Northwest Florida connection, Jacksonville, Fla.-based Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast awarded Destin's Southeastern Industrial Barlovento JV-2 LLC part of a deal worth $249 million to build projects at military sites in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

Southeastern Industrial Barlovento is one of eight companies from across the United States to secure the contracts. The DoD noted that a total of 30 construction firms submitted bids for the work.

All the building projects are slated for completion by late 2026, the defense department said.

In an unrelated Navy contracting decision, as NAS Pensacola continues its recovery from the damage inflicted on it by Hurricane Sally in 2020, Leebcor Services LLC, a design-build firm headquartered in Williamsburg, Va., was recently awarded a $10 million modification to a previously issued contract for work at the northwest Florida air station.

DoD expects work at the facility to be completed by September 2023.

Today's top stories