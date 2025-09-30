Rasmussen Equipment supplies Rokbak ADTs to aid Mark 25 Homes at the Black Rock Estates project in Summit County, Utah. The RA30 trucks excel at hauling on tough terrain, ensuring reliability, control, and cost efficiency. With Rasmussen's support, the project maintains efficiency and safety.

Rokbak photo The RA30s are helping the construction project of more than 130 single family home sites and almost 50 cottages.

The scenic slopes and rugged terrain of Summit County, Utah, are helping demonstrate the power, reliability and control of Rokbak articulated haulers.

Approximately 42 mi. east of downtown Salt Lake City, three new RA30 trucks are working at the Black Rock Estates development. The haulers are supporting one of Utah's luxury home builders, Mark 25 Homes, in constructing a new residential community in Park City, near Kamas.

Supplied by Rokbak dealer Rasmussen Equipment, the RA30 articulated dump trucks (ADTs) are performing critical daily hauling operations for the excavation phase of a multi-year project that will see the creation of 133 single-family homes and 48 cottages.

"We're proud to support Mark 25 Homes with the high-performing RA30s that are built for tough terrain like this," said Greg Gerbus, Rokbak regional sales manager — North America. "With steep grades and large volumes of earth to move, the RA30's superior traction, operator-friendly ergonomics and control and overall low total cost of ownership have proven the ADT as the ideal solution for long-duration housing development projects such as Black Rock Estates."

Solid Builds, Solid Equipment

Mark 25 Homes has partnered with Rasmussen Equipment for years, relying on its expertise and premium equipment, including Rokbak articulated haulers, to meet the high expectations of luxury development.

The three Rokbak RA30s arrived on site in late June 2025 and began hauling immediately. Working five days a week across a sprawling job site that spans steep slopes and variable terrain, the RA30 ADTs are integral to managing the common excavation work that underpins the early phases of construction. The project is divided into multiple stages and is expected to maintain its fast pace for several years.

"Every day counts on a job like this," said Jarrett Lindgren, superintendent for Mark 25 Homes. "The RA30s give our operators a real sense of control thanks to the engine exhaust brake and transmission retarder. These features make all the difference on our mountain site. They boost safety, speed up cycles and keep our drivers comfortable and confident."

Built to Haul, Backed to Perform

The RA30 delivers 30.9 US tons of payload, with a fuel-efficient engine and automatic traction control for maximum uptime and productivity, according to Rokbak. The steep gradients of the Black Rock Estates site are no problem for the RA30, which maintains excellent grip and stability in loose or muddy conditions.

Mark 25 Homes lead technician Les Brewer said he was impressed with the ease of maintenance and reliability the RA30s offer, especially under the full support of Rasmussen Equipment's warranty package. The RA30s come with a three-year/3,000-hour full machine warranty, which includes onsite maintenance.

"With the RA30s on site and Rasmussen behind us, I've been able to focus on maintaining the rest of our fleet," Brewer said. "It's a major relief knowing we have that kind of support and the downtime is kept to an absolute minimum."

Rasmussen Equipment has been the Rokbak dealer for Utah since 2015. Based in West Valley City, the company's service team, led by Service Manager Mark Balanzich, understands the importance of responsive and knowledgeable after-sales support.

"At Rasmussen Equipment, we know that uptime is everything for our customers," Balanzich said. "That's why our team is committed to providing fast, knowledgeable after-sales support to help keep Rokbak trucks working hard and performing at their best.

"With our long-time relationship with Rokbak, we've built a strong united front based on trust, reliability and a shared dedication to customer success."

"Rasmussen is more than a dealer; they're a partner," Lindgren said. "Whether it's prompt delivery, parts availability or ongoing service, they always come through."

Tomorrow's Tech Today

To further enhance the performance of its new RA30 fleet, Mark 25 Homes will use Rokbak's Haul Track telematics system. With real-time data on machine location, operating hours, fuel consumption and fault codes, Haul Track helps site managers and technicians stay ahead of maintenance needs and identify opportunities for improved efficiency.

"With Haul Track, we're not just moving dirt, we're moving forward with smarter, more informed decisions," Brewer said.

With fuel consumption averaging four to five gal. per hour and uptime levels that consistently exceed expectations, the RA30 trucks are helping Mark 25 Homes achieve a strong return on investment. By lowering the overall cost per unit of material moved, the company can keep its development timelines on track and budgets under control, while maintaining the high standards that have defined its brand.

"The Rokbak RA30 is built to move more for less," Gerbus said. "And in Utah's demanding conditions, that reliability is more than a spec, it's a necessity."

Visit rokbak.com for details.

Today's top stories