RC Mowers Welcomes Trenchers Plus to Dealer Network

Wed February 05, 2020 - Midwest Edition #3
Katherine Devlin – CEG Editorial Assistant


(L-R): Ed Rowe, regional sales manager of RC Mowers, Suamico, Wis.; Jarrod Bahnema, Trenchers Plus, sales; and Nate Rabideaux, Trenchers Plus, sales, of Burnsville, Minn., touted the capabilities of RC Mowers at Green Expo.
(L-R): Ed Rowe, regional sales manager of RC Mowers, Suamico, Wis.; Jarrod Bahnema, Trenchers Plus, sales; and Nate Rabideaux, Trenchers Plus, sales, of Burnsville, Minn., touted the capabilities of RC Mowers at Green Expo.
(L-R): Ed Rowe, regional sales manager of RC Mowers, Suamico, Wis.; Jarrod Bahnema, Trenchers Plus, sales; and Nate Rabideaux, Trenchers Plus, sales, of Burnsville, Minn., touted the capabilities of RC Mowers at Green Expo. Trenchers Plus and its affiliates are now offering another option for slope brush mowing with remote control to customers. The machines are designed to handle inclines of up to 50 degrees, while the operator can be 300 ft. away. All RC Mowers products are designed and manufactured in the United States. These machines are ideal for clearing vegetation and maintaining dangerous slopes around dams, retention ponds, highway overpasses, landfills and more.

RC Mowers recently welcomed a Midwest family of companies — Trenchers Plus of Burnsville, Minn.; L.F. George of Wisconsin; and Midwest Underground Supply of South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa — to its dealer network.

Trenchers Plus and its affiliates are now offering another option for slope brush mowing with remote control to customers. According to John Rabideaux, general manager of Trenchers Plus, the RC Mowers lineup complements the Rayco forestry brush mowing line, filling the gap of hard-to-reach areas and steep slopes.

"The industry has been waiting for a mower like this that will mow on slopes up to 50 degrees, without putting our customers in harm's way," said Rabideaux. "We know the RC Mower line will be the answer to this problem and also a great addition to our company."

RC Mowers introduced its first commercial product — a radio-controlled slope mower — in mid-2019. The company's lineup of wheeled and tracked slope-mowing machines mitigate risk and injury for controlling vegetation on steep terrain.

"RC Mowers is thrilled to welcome Trenchers Plus, L.F. George and Midwest Underground Supply to the RC Mowers family of dealers," said Jessica Korthals, sales operations manager of RC Mowers. "Our unique product line is a great fit for their existing customer base of municipalities and contractors. We look forward to many years of success and market innovation."

RC Mowers has partnered with Trenchers Plus, L.F. George and Midwest Underground Supply to provide sales and service training for its products. Instruction includes equipment operation, municipal sales techniques success models and product training.

Remote-Control Mowers

The machines are designed to handle inclines of up to 50 degrees, while the operator can be 300 feet away. This virtually eliminates the risk of injury, especially from roll overs.

That makes these machines ideal for clearing vegetation and maintaining dangerous slopes around dams, retention ponds, highway overpasses, landfills and more.

About RC Mowers

RC Mowers USA is an early-stage technology company focused on the commercial power equipment industry. Its vision is to employ advanced technology to solve significant, yet previously unaddressed problems that impact machine operators, the environment and consumers.

All RC Mowers products are designed and manufactured in the United States. Its corporate offices, R&D facilities, factory and warehouse are located in Suamico, Wis.

For more information, visit rcmowersusa.com.

About Trenchers Plus

Founded in 1987, Trenchers Plus Inc. is a full-service construction equipment dealer, specializing in sales, leasing and service of underground construction equipment.

Located at 2309 Hwy. 13 W, Burnsville, Minn., Trenchers Plus is your source for new and used equipment, including Morbark brush chippers; Rayco stump grinders and forestry mowers; Takeuchi track loaders and excavators; Ringomatic vacuum excavators; Finn hydroseeders; Mecalac loaders and excavators; Toro siteworks products and RC Mowers slope mowers.

For more information, visit trenchersplus.com. CEG



