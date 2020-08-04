RDO Delivers New Backhoe

Representatives of RDO Equipment Co.'s Sauk Rapids, Minn., location delivered a new machine to a customer, Swift County in Benson, Minn.

This John Deere 710L is the company's largest backhoe on the market with a 17-ft. 3-in. dig depth. This makes it ideal for loading trucks, placing pipe, digging trenches, breaking up concrete and asphalt, and moving materials.

This JD 710L is being delivered with all the tools, including extend-a-hoe, hydraulic coupler and thumb. It is ready to go to work.