RDO Equipment Co. President, Chris Cooper, announces 44 locations achieved ISO 45001:2018 certification, enhancing safety culture. Team effort in safety awareness leads to successful certification, with plans for continued safety initiatives at all stores.

Photo courtesy of RDO

RDO Equipment Co. President Chris Cooper announced to the organization that 44 RDO locations achieved ISO 45001:2018 certification, the world's leading occupational health and safety systems.

"This is us truly walking the walk when it comes to our commitment to working safely," Cooper said. "RDO's solid foundation with existing protocols and procedures set teams up for success to further strengthen their safety culture, keeping every team member safe by choice, not by chance."

All RDO stores selling construction equipment, except those in Idaho, Utah and Wyoming, have received their official ISO 45001:2018 certification from DEKRA. These RDO locations were selected for the latest round of a multisite ISO 45001:2018 including 43 equipment stores and service shops and RDO's Field Support Office (FSO).

"RDO as a whole made this commitment. We worked together to increase our team members' safety awareness and our collective ability to discuss improving safety initiatives," said Greg Erickson, RDO's environmental health and safety manager.

The first milestone in this nearly two-year process occurred when the RDO store in Dayton, Minn., and the FSO in Fargo, N.D., achieved ISO 45001:2018 certifications during the summer of 2023.

RDO's Safety and Risk Management team has spearheaded RDO's multi-site certifications, closely working with the Internal Audit team to conduct on-site documentation processes and update daily safety procedures.

For the latest multisite certification, all 44 RDO locations earned their ISO 45001:2018 through their work with RDO's Safety and Risk Management team. As a part of the process, eight RDO locations also passed on-site audits conducted by DEKRA, a third-party certifying body. These locations included Pflugerville and Waco, Texas; Marshall and Sauk Rapids, Minn.; Aberdeen, S.D.; and Fargo and Williston, N.D.

"We all understand that this certification isn't a finish line or a report card, it's about promoting a safe culture for all team members " said Troy Young, general manager of the store in Pflugerville. "Now that we've received the certification, we're not letting off the gas pedal. We continue to work together to keep every team member safe."

RDO safety and store leaders continue to develop safety frameworks and evaluations; they expect additional service, sales and parts teams to participate in future ISO 45001:2018 certification efforts. All RDO stores operate under the same ISO 45001:2018 occupational health and safety management system standard.

