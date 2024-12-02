RDO Equipment Co. appoints Dennis Howard to lead Wirtgen Group operations, focusing on paving and aggregate solutions to enhance customer experience. Howard brings vast industry experience and will develop cohesive business strategy for Wirtgen product lines in various regions.

Photo courtesy of RDO Dennis Howard

RDO President Chris Cooper announced Dennis Howard's strategic leadership transition to enhance the Wirtgen Group business across RDO's footprint.

"We have strong opportunities ahead of us with the Wirtgen Group in our construction regions," said Cooper. "We're confident in Howard's vast leadership and industry experience to lead our paving and aggregate teams to deliver a world-class experience to our customers."

Howard's primary task will be to develop and implement a cohesive business strategy for RDO's Wirtgen Group product lines. Over the next several months, he will work closely with Wirtgen business leaders, RDO stakeholders and customers to deliver efficient aggregate and paving solutions.

"With Dennis Howard in this role, we're proving our Wirtgen Group customers, partners and team members a new level of dedicated leadership," Cooper said. "The roadbuilding and minerals industries continue to grow, and this move is part of RDO's overall commitment to keeping contractors operating in these sectors equipped and supported."

For more than two decades, Howard has held integral roles within RDO, including vice president of the Southwest construction region covering Arizona and California, general manager of the stores in Irving and Fort Worth, Texas, director of rental operations and general manager of California construction. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of equipment for RDO Equipment Co., focusing on the company's inventory, remarketing and rental efforts.

RDO has been the official Wirtgen Group dealer in North Dakota and South Dakota since 2011, in Arizona since 2018, Montana since 2020, adding eastern Idaho, Utah and Wyoming in 2023, and Minnesota in 2024.

