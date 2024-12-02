List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    RDO Equipment Co. Strengthens its Wirtgen Group Leadership Team

    RDO Equipment Co. appoints Dennis Howard to lead Wirtgen Group operations, focusing on paving and aggregate solutions to enhance customer experience. Howard brings vast industry experience and will develop cohesive business strategy for Wirtgen product lines in various regions.

    Mon December 02, 2024 - National Edition
    RDO Equipment Co.


    Dennis Howard
    Photo courtesy of RDO
    Dennis Howard

    RDO President Chris Cooper announced Dennis Howard's strategic leadership transition to enhance the Wirtgen Group business across RDO's footprint.

    "We have strong opportunities ahead of us with the Wirtgen Group in our construction regions," said Cooper. "We're confident in Howard's vast leadership and industry experience to lead our paving and aggregate teams to deliver a world-class experience to our customers."

    Howard's primary task will be to develop and implement a cohesive business strategy for RDO's Wirtgen Group product lines. Over the next several months, he will work closely with Wirtgen business leaders, RDO stakeholders and customers to deliver efficient aggregate and paving solutions.

    "With Dennis Howard in this role, we're proving our Wirtgen Group customers, partners and team members a new level of dedicated leadership," Cooper said. "The roadbuilding and minerals industries continue to grow, and this move is part of RDO's overall commitment to keeping contractors operating in these sectors equipped and supported."

    For more than two decades, Howard has held integral roles within RDO, including vice president of the Southwest construction region covering Arizona and California, general manager of the stores in Irving and Fort Worth, Texas, director of rental operations and general manager of California construction. Most recently, he served as senior vice president of equipment for RDO Equipment Co., focusing on the company's inventory, remarketing and rental efforts.

    RDO has been the official Wirtgen Group dealer in North Dakota and South Dakota since 2011, in Arizona since 2018, Montana since 2020, adding eastern Idaho, Utah and Wyoming in 2023, and Minnesota in 2024.




    Today's top stories

    Progress Continues On $250M Columbus LOT Project

    Work Continues On Largest Project in NYSDOT History

    OSHA Puts PPE for Women, Hard Hats On Its Radar

    Case Introduces Limited Signature Edition Backhoe Loader for Iconic Presence On Job Site

    Consider These Comfort, Performance Features When Selecting Your Next Compact Track Loader

    Aerospace Hub Construction Starts

    VIDEO: PennDOT to Make $50M Upgrade to U.S. 119, Plans to Replace Old Bridge in Fayette County

    Ohio University Announces Investment From Kokosing



     

    Read more about...

    Business News Employee News RDO Wirtgen