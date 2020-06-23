--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
RDO Equipment Opens Full-Service Store in Dayton, Minn.

Tue June 23, 2020 - Midwest Edition #13
RDO Equipment Co.


The Dayton store is conveniently located at 11030 Holly Lane, directly adjacent to Interstate 94 and the 610 interchange. RDO Equipment Co.’s new, full-service store in Dayton includes a 16,000-sq.-ft. service shop to accommodate all makes and models of equipment. Features of the new store include $2M in parts inventory.

Just in time for the busy summer construction season, RDO Equipment Co.'s new, full-service store in Dayton is open. The Dayton store is the result of an integration between two previously separate stores in the area and is designed to better meet the equipment and technology needs of customers in the north metro area. The new 45,000-sq.-ft. store combines the parts support of RDO's former Brooklyn Park location and the Topcon technology focus of its former store in Bloomington.

"This new store came about as a result of listening to our customer needs and responding to the market conditions," said John Weber, general manager. "Our customers wanted the efficiency of a total solutions experience in one location. The Dayton store is built to do just that."

Serving customers in the construction, environmental, roadbuilding, surveying and underground industries, the Dayton store has the space and breadth to service customer needs for John Deere, Vermeer and Topcon equipment. Features of the new store include:

  • Large showroom with dedicated space for Deere and Vermeer equipment
  • $2M in parts inventory
  • 16,000-sq.-ft. service shop to accommodate all makes and models of equipment
  • Separate 1,100-sq.-ft. service area devoted to Topcon technology

In addition to expanding RDO's footprint to support the John Deere and Topcon customers in the area, Steve Rosenow, Midwest regional Vermeer general manager said that the new store is a testament to the increase in RDO's Vermeer business, as well as Vermeer's continued growth and expansion of its product line.

"The addition of the Dayton store allows us to be closer to our customers and better support them with equipment, parts, and service," he said.

According to Kelly Gress, the region's vice president, the team is eager to serve customers' full equipment, parts and service needs, while remaining committed to following the state's guidance for health and safety. As with all RDO locations, he said the Dayton store is compliant with safe social distancing and hygiene practices recommended by the CDC, including 6-ft. distance barriers at the parts counter and curbside parts pickup; limited points of entry; and thorough daily cleaning.

In addition to creating new opportunities for customers, the RDO Dayton store brings approximately 50 jobs to the area including parts, sales, service and administration.

There are still a few positions open. Those interested in joining the RDO team may visit the RDO Careers website to learn more: rdoequipment.com/careers.

The Dayton store is conveniently located at 11030 Holly Lane, directly adjacent to Interstate 94 and the 610 interchange. Completing RDO's footprint of full service for customers on both the north and south ends of the metro, there also are two existing RDO stores in neighboring Burnsville. One is dedicated to Vermeer industrial and tree care equipment, parts and service. The other features John Deere equipment, parts and service, and now further integrates Topcon technology and support.

A grand opening is planned for next year.

For more information, visit rdoequipment.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

