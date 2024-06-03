List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    RDO Expands Construction Technology Services in Nevada, Utah

    Mon June 03, 2024 - West Edition
    RDO Equipment Co.


    The Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser locations in Las Vegas, Nev., and Salt Lake City, Utah, will now be RDO construction technology stores.
    Map courtesy of RDO
    The Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser locations in Las Vegas, Nev., and Salt Lake City, Utah, will now be RDO construction technology stores.

    RDO Equipment Co. has finalized an acquisition of Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser, expanding the construction technology solutions, service and expertise available to customers out of the eight John Deere construction and Wirtgen Group stores across Idaho, Wyoming and Utah acquired by RDO in December 2023.

    "Construction technology is evolving faster than ever, and so are the ways contractors are learning to use it to their benefit," said Adam Gilbertson, RDO's senior vice president of field technology and innovation.

    "RDO is committed to staying ahead of the curve by finding the right opportunities to invest in our technology teams and knowledge, and that's exactly the opportunity we saw in Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser."

    All Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser team members have accepted positions within RDO, adding decades of collective experience in construction technology to the RDO team. The Rocky Mountain Transit & Laser locations in Las Vegas, Nev., and Salt Lake City, Utah, will now be RDO construction technology stores, where customers will have access to solutions from leading manufacturers like Topcon.

    "These team members are pioneers in construction machine control technology, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome them to our team and build on what they have accomplished," Gilbertson said.

    Gilbertson said the acquisition best positions RDO to serve the evolving needs of construction customers in the Mountain region.

    "As RDO stepped into the role of being the John Deere construction dealer for the Mountain region, it was a priority to add the technology component so we can provide the full range of tech solutions these customers need," Gilbertson said. "We're excited by the opportunities to partner with customers on a new level in this region."

    For more information, visit www.rdoequipment.com.




