A coalition of 31 national construction associations and labor unions launched an advertising and grassroots campaign designed to encourage Congress to make new infrastructure investments as the major catalyst for economic recovery in the wake of COVID-19.

The primary message of the campaign by the Transportation Construction Coalition (TCC) is that re-opening, renewing and revitalizing the economy starts with passage of a robust, multi-year transportation bill that creates jobs and keeps goods and services like medical supplies quickly moving to their destinations - now and for decades to come.

The campaign's message is directed at two audiences: legislators and their staffs on Capitol Hill and the four primary leaders who are critical to final passage of infrastructure investment legislation: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.).

The campaign features four components: cable TV, digital TV, Facebook ads and digital ads.

The cable TV spots will run in the Nation's Capital and are designed to drive members of Congress, their staff and other policy influencers to the TCC website, "FundInfrastructureNow.org." There they find an opinion piece that underscores the urgency for action and lays out why investing in transportation infrastructure is vital to helping rescue America's economy from recession and double-digit unemployment.

That same primary message also is driven home in a series of Facebook and digital ads, each directed to the home districts of House Speaker Pelosi, House Minority Leader McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader McConnell and Senate Minority Leader Schumer. The ads invite constituents to communicate their support for infrastructure legislation to each of those lawmakers via an easy-to-use digital grassroots action platform.

About the Transportation Construction Coalition

Established in 1996 and co-chaired by the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) and the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the 31 associations and labor unions that make up the TCC have a direct market interest in the federal transportation program. A complete list of members can be found at: www.transportationconstructioncoalition.org.