    Rebel Auction Holds Its In-Person, Online Feb. Sale in Hazlehurst, Ga.

    Rebel Auction in Hazlehurst, Ga., held its Feb. sale with a mix of in-person and online bidding. Bidders were active across three rings, vying for farm equipment, trucks and attachments. Strong online presence accompanied the lively auction atmosphere.

    Wed February 26, 2025 - Southeast Edition #5
    CEG


    Rebel Auction held its monthly sale Feb. 13, 2025, in Hazlehurst, Ga.

    Bidders swarmed all three rings at the Rebel Auction sale site and were joined by a strong online bidding presence. Equipment on the block included attachments, farm tractors, trucks and support equipment and more. CEG

    Registered bidders poured into the Rebel Auction headquarters facility in Hazlehurst, Ga., throughout the day. (CEG photo)
    A quintet of well-maintained Metso Lokotrack ST2.8 mobile screening plants was available at this sale. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying their day of auctioning and catching up (L-R) are Tom Shelton, farm operator, based in Asheboro, N.C.; Terry Shetron, Shetron Auction & Equipment, Shippensburg, Pa.; and Carmine Nastri, Nastri Rope Horses, Screven, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Test operating a Cat CP34 soil compactor is Paul McCorkle, owner of Interstate Equipment Company, Thomson, Ga. (CEG photo)
    These gentlemen said this John Deere 350G excavator is going home with them. (L-R) are Maurice Strickland, Arthur Sapp and Allen Sapp of Sapp Properties/A&A Construction, Blackshear, Ga. (CEG photo)
    Timmy Dopson of Dopson All Terrain Timber, based in Jacksonville, Ga., puts the hydraulics of a Cat 326F excavator through the paces. (CEG photo)
    Looking serious about bidding on this John Deere 544J wheel loader are Albert Norris (L) and Tom Smith of Norris & Son Reforestation, Jasper, Fla. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Rebel Auction’s Chris Pinard, Sam Maier and Ashlyn Dominy keep the onsite and online bidding rolling at a fast clip in ring one of the three-ring sale. (CEG photo)
    Heavy rain marked the sale at times in Hazlehurst, Ga. (CEG photo)




