Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Rebel Auction in Hazlehurst, Ga., held its Feb. sale with a mix of in-person and online bidding. Bidders were active across three rings, vying for farm equipment, trucks and attachments. Strong online presence accompanied the lively auction atmosphere.
Wed February 26, 2025 - Southeast Edition #5
Rebel Auction held its monthly sale Feb. 13, 2025, in Hazlehurst, Ga.
Bidders swarmed all three rings at the Rebel Auction sale site and were joined by a strong online bidding presence. Equipment on the block included attachments, farm tractors, trucks and support equipment and more. CEG
VMAC, Stealth Power Unveil e30 Battery Electric-Powered Rotary Screw Air Compressor at NTEA's Work Truck Week