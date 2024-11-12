The article highlights a major milestone in the reconstruction of the Massachusetts Veterans Home in Holyoke, celebrating progress on the $480 million project with a topping off ceremony attended by federal, state, and local officials. Once completed, the facility will offer long-term care for veterans, clinical spaces, and a memorial garden. The project has seen transformative progress since breaking ground in 2023, with federal grant funding and improvements in services for residents.

Shutterstock photo/Militarist

Federal, state and local officials gathered Nov. 7 in Holyoke, Mass., with union iron workers and military veterans to celebrate progress on the reconstruction of a $480 million residential facility for veterans.

A traditional topping off ceremony, where crews hoisted the final steel beam over the heads of the crowd and up to the top of the building, marked a major milestone in the reconstruction of the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Holyoke.

The beam was painted like the American flag in red, white and blue, and signed by union workers, as well as Gov. Maura Healey, Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll and other dignitaries, according to New England Public Radio (NEPR).

Healey told the crowd it was a "privilege" to put her signature on the beam.

"To our 'sky cowboys,' we thank you for all you do: [Iron Workers] Local 7, all the men and women, the building trades who have been part of this incredible effort," she added. "Having been here a little while back, it's just incredible to see the progress that has been made."

When finished, the 350,000-sq.-ft. facility will accommodate 234 long-term care beds, offering a range of new clinical spaces, a memory care floor and a 40-person Adult Day Health Program for veterans residing in the community.

In addition, a Memorial Garden at the entrance will honor those who have served their country, particularly those lost during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release from Healy's office.

The transformation has been a collaborative effort, led by Michael Lazo, executive director of the Massachusetts Veterans Home at Holyoke and his dedicated staff, all of whom are fostering a culture of respect and quality care for the state's veterans.

"For all of us, the topping off ceremony represents more than just the completion of a major milestone in our building's construction," Lazo explained. "By inviting both our veteran residents and our staff to sign two of the final beams, we've created a powerful symbol of connection and pride. It reflects the synergy between the builders and the future occupants of this space."

The veterans home has served as a long-term health care facility for military vets since 1949, playing an essential role in the Holyoke community for over seven decades.

Construction on the new building remains on schedule, NEPR reported, and if all goes to plan, the first 20 residents are projected to move to the facility in November 2026.

Following that, the veterans home in Holyoke will be demolished and full site restoration is anticipated by summer 2028.

‘A Phoenix Rising From the Ashes'

Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia said the veterans who will live in the facility, once known as the Holyoke Soldiers' Home, are heroes.

"This awesome big building here in front of us and the caregivers who staff it, honor the courage, sacrifice and patriotism of the veterans who answered their country's call, whether they served in Belgium or Berlin or Saigon ... or Baghdad or Fallujah," he noted.

Massachusetts' U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-1st District, compared the new building to a "phoenix rising from the ashes," referencing the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak that occurred in the current facility, when 76 veterans died.

"That's how astounding this moment is," he said. "The tragedy that occurred here cannot be swept under the rug. We all know what happened."

Democratic State Sen. John Velis of Westfield, who chairs the Joint Committee on Veterans and Federal Affairs, addressed the families of those who died during the outbreak.

"If it was not for your advocacy, if it was not for your stories, if it was not for your loved ones, I'm not sure we would be here today with this building," he said.

When finished, the new facility will include a memorial to the veterans who died during the pandemic.

Transformative Progress Seen at Holyoke Facility Since 2023

Since breaking ground, the Holyoke Veterans Home reconstruction project, led by Commodore|Walsh Joint Venture and its partners, has achieved considerable progress. The construction JV is made up of Commodore Builders in Waltham, Mass., and Boston-based Walsh Brothers.

In March 2023, Jon Santiago, secretary of the Department of Veterans' Services of Massachusetts, announced that the Executive Office of Veterans Services (EOVS) completed the necessary final steps to ensure compliance and receive grant funding for the rebuild through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) State Home Construction Grant Program.

The Holyoke Veterans Home then entered into a Memorandum of Agreement with the VA, which committed $263.5 million in federal monies to be delivered for the project over the course of several fiscal years.

In September, Driscoll and Santiago visited the veterans home to commend staff on the transformative progress made over the past year.

Key advancements included the implementation of an electronic medical records (EMR) system, the facility's first-ever Department of Public Health (DPH) license and increased budgetary investments that have enabled expanded staffing and enhanced services for residents.

"Today's topping off ceremony reflects our progress — not only in building this facility but in restoring trust with our veteran community," Santiago said at the building site on Nov. 7. "This facility fulfills our commitment to provide veterans with the dignity, respect, and care they deserve: a home that truly honors their service and sacrifice."

