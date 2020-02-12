--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Record-Size Stertil-Koni Team Takes Icy Polar Plunge in Chesapeake Bay to Help Raise Funds for Special Olympics of Maryland

Wed February 12, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Stertil-Koni USA


Stertil-Koni “plungers” totaled 28, doubling last year’s turnout. Stertil-Koni “plungers”, in glowing orange attire, helped brighten spirits for Special Olympics of Maryland.

On Jan. 24th — with warm intentions and cold breezes — a stouthearted Stertil-Koni team of 28 strong jumped into the frigid waters of the Chesapeake Bay, all in support of the Special Olympics of Maryland.

Stertil-Koni "plungers", in glowing orange attire, helped brighten spirits for Special Olympics of Maryland.

For the fourth consecutive year, Stertil-Koni participated in Corporate Plunge Day at Sandy Point State Park. The occasion was the 24th annual volunteer event, sponsored by the Maryland State Police, which this year generated a total of $1.7 million for Maryland's 8,033 Special Olympic athletes. That easily surpassed the organization's $1 million goal, and Stertil-Koni's own roster of participants nearly doubled last year's turnout.

Putting it all together for hydraulic bus lift and truck leader Stertil-Koni was once again the company's operations manager, Kevin Hymers, who takes the phrase "Freezin' for a Reason" to a new level.

"The Polar Plunge has become one of our favorite events on the calendar and this year we had our largest group ever," Hymers said. "From our original core group to new employees, friends and family, everyone enjoyed the camaraderie and the opportunity to show Stertil-Koni's enthusiastic support for the community and the Special Olympics of Maryland."

To learn more or donate directly, visit the official Corporate Plunge website by clicking here.

Stertil-Koni "plungers" totaled 28, doubling last year's turnout.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Maryland Philanthropy Special Olympics Stertil-Koni