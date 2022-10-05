List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Recycling Today Events Hosts Inaugural Scrap Expo

Wed October 05, 2022 - National Edition #21
CEG


Recycling Today Events held its inaugural Scrap Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Fairgrounds in Louisville Sept. 13 to 14. The event, with an attendance of nearly 800, attracted scrap, recycling and demolition professionals from throughout the United States.

The trade show portion of the event featured the industry's leading equipment, service and product providers in an indoor exhibit area. The main attraction at the Scrap Expo was the equipment, with live demonstrations conducted in an outdoor exhibit area throughout the two-day event. Attendees were able to watch the material handlers, scrap shearing, baling and other material processing equipment while gaining some one-on-one time with factory and dealer representatives for in-depth insights into the equipment at work.

The Scrap Expo also featured a series of technical sessions sponsored and conducted by some of the leading names in the scrap industry. Topics included "Mobile Shear Maintenance" presented by Loren LaGesse, technical trainer of Genesis Attachments; "Material Handler Hydraulic System Maintenance" presented by Constantino Lannes, president of SENNEBOGEN and Colleen Miller, SENNEBOGEN national accounts and sales manager; "Baler Maintenance" presented by Ricardo Diaz, lead technician of Sierra International; and "Insights into Specifying the Right Attachments for Scrap and Demolition" presented by Bill Abraham, territory manager of Company Wrench.

Brett Ekart, CEO of United Metals Recycling and host of popular podcast, "A Scrap Life," joined Norman Wright, CEO of Stadium Auto Parts to provide insights into the scrap markets.

Sessions on scrap commodities were conducted by Davis Klein, senior vice president of Nonferrous Marketing/Alter Trading Corporation; Michael Diehl, president of Coremet Trading Inc.; Bobby Triesch, vice president of SA Recycling; and Brett Ekart, CEO of United Metals Recycling. The discussions, focused on "Red" metals (copper, brass and bronze) and ferrous metals, were moderated by Daniel Poris, vice president of Nonferrous GLE Scrap Metal and Zulma Herrera-Vakkur, manager of Ferrous Davis Index.

John Sacco, president and co-owner of Sierra International Machinery presented his popular podcast, "Pile of Scrap" with Jay Robinovitz, president and CEO of Alter Trading and Gordon Driscoll, GreenSpark Software co-founder and CEO gave a talk on software for scrap and auto dismantling.

Sponsors of the Scrap Expo included Alter Trading Corporation, SENNEBOGEN, Company Wrench, US Conveyor, Genesis, Sierra, Steinert and Caterpillar.

For more information visit scrapexpo.net. CEG

(L-R): Colby Perkins of Company Wrench spoke with Kevin Bean of Allied Demolition LLC, along with Danny Seal, Jason Templeton and Bill Abraham of Company Wrench, to discuss the dealership’s lineup of JCB, Kobelco, Terex Fuchs and LaBounty shears and demolition attachments. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Noah Devine, Bob Hruby and Robert Jordon, all of Terex Fuchs, welcome attendees to their outdoor equipment demonstration. (CEG photo)
(L-R): River Metals Recycling’s Mark Mullen joined SAS Forks’ Adam Lindley and Kyle and Michael Hamrick of Universal Salvage to talk about SAS Forks’ attachment and Builtrite handlers and grapples. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Genesis Attachments’ Jeff Powell and Jon Fodor spoke with Rick and Dave Schoenlein of Schoenlein Trucking and Salvage. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Logan Kloeck and Andrew Mullen of the local Caterpillar dealer, Boyd CAT, joined Rich Knudson, Caterpillar product application specialist, while Jadon Kool is in the cab of a Caterpillar MH3040 wheeled material handler to give a demonstration. (CEG photo)
Al-Jon Manufacturing by C&C Machining’s Curt Spry was on hand to demonstrate the Al-Jon Series Twin-Ram 580CL car logger baler at the show. (CEG photo)
Kyle Barton of SENNEBOGEN was kept busy speaking with attendees about the company’s material handling equipment. (CEG photo)
(L-R): GRYB International’s Jon Craft, Marylou Courtemanche and Mike Kane spoke with attendees about the company’s lines of material handling attachments. (CEG photo)




