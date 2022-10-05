Recycling Today Events held its inaugural Scrap Expo at the Kentucky Exposition Fairgrounds in Louisville Sept. 13 to 14. The event, with an attendance of nearly 800, attracted scrap, recycling and demolition professionals from throughout the United States.

The trade show portion of the event featured the industry's leading equipment, service and product providers in an indoor exhibit area. The main attraction at the Scrap Expo was the equipment, with live demonstrations conducted in an outdoor exhibit area throughout the two-day event. Attendees were able to watch the material handlers, scrap shearing, baling and other material processing equipment while gaining some one-on-one time with factory and dealer representatives for in-depth insights into the equipment at work.

The Scrap Expo also featured a series of technical sessions sponsored and conducted by some of the leading names in the scrap industry. Topics included "Mobile Shear Maintenance" presented by Loren LaGesse, technical trainer of Genesis Attachments; "Material Handler Hydraulic System Maintenance" presented by Constantino Lannes, president of SENNEBOGEN and Colleen Miller, SENNEBOGEN national accounts and sales manager; "Baler Maintenance" presented by Ricardo Diaz, lead technician of Sierra International; and "Insights into Specifying the Right Attachments for Scrap and Demolition" presented by Bill Abraham, territory manager of Company Wrench.

Brett Ekart, CEO of United Metals Recycling and host of popular podcast, "A Scrap Life," joined Norman Wright, CEO of Stadium Auto Parts to provide insights into the scrap markets.

Sessions on scrap commodities were conducted by Davis Klein, senior vice president of Nonferrous Marketing/Alter Trading Corporation; Michael Diehl, president of Coremet Trading Inc.; Bobby Triesch, vice president of SA Recycling; and Brett Ekart, CEO of United Metals Recycling. The discussions, focused on "Red" metals (copper, brass and bronze) and ferrous metals, were moderated by Daniel Poris, vice president of Nonferrous GLE Scrap Metal and Zulma Herrera-Vakkur, manager of Ferrous Davis Index.

John Sacco, president and co-owner of Sierra International Machinery presented his popular podcast, "Pile of Scrap" with Jay Robinovitz, president and CEO of Alter Trading and Gordon Driscoll, GreenSpark Software co-founder and CEO gave a talk on software for scrap and auto dismantling.

Sponsors of the Scrap Expo included Alter Trading Corporation, SENNEBOGEN, Company Wrench, US Conveyor, Genesis, Sierra, Steinert and Caterpillar.

For more information visit scrapexpo.net.

