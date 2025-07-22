Redmond Municipal Airport launched an 80,000-sq-ft terminal expansion project to enhance capacity, accessibility, and travel experience. Skanska is leading the construction, incorporating mass timber design, improved amenities, and increased efficiency. Completion slated for early 2028.

1RS&H rendering A rendering of the expanded Redmond Municipal Airport.

Redmond Municipal Airport (RDM) launched its 80,000-sq-ft. terminal expansion project with a demolition event on June 18, 2025, symbolizing the major transformation ahead for Central Oregon's gateway to the sky.

The symbolic demolition marked the start of RDM's multi-phase expansion project, which will significantly increase terminal capacity, enhance ADA accessibility and elevate the travel experience for the region's growing number of passengers.

Skanska is serving as general contractor and is collaborating with RS&H as the project architect and designer, Hennebery Eddy Architects as the architect of record, and Morrison-Maierle Engineering for structural engineering with a focus on mass timber design.

Once complete, the updated airport will feature additional gates and jet bridges to enhance boarding and deplanement efficiency, along with a redesign of the second floor and interior reconfigurations to minimize outdoor boarding and streamline passenger flow throughout the terminal. Skanska also will expand the baggage make up to improve convenience and capacity, while upgrading amenities to offer a more comfortable and inclusive travel experience.

The new space will include seven new jet bridges, expanded waiting areas, more than 6,000 sq. ft. of new concessions and more than double the terminal passenger seating. Travelers also will benefit from enhanced accessibility, a companion care restroom, new restrooms, a post-security service animal relief area and an advanced public address system for clearer communication

Notable design elements include enhanced ADA accessibility, increased energy efficiency and a mass timber roof structure that reflects the natural beauty of the surrounding region. Skanska is self-performing the timber installation.

The terminal expansion project is scheduled for phased construction through 2027, opening in early 2028, with early construction impacts beginning this summer.

The event included remarks and participation from Mayor Ed Fitch, Redmond City Council, members of the Airport Committee and Margaret Schinkel, the granddaughter of JR Roberts, for whom the airport is named. Roberts was a pioneering city leader and aviation advocate whose early contributions helped establish Redmond as a regional hub for air travel.

"With this expansion, we're not just preparing for the future — we're shaping it," Fitch said. "Redmond Airport is a critical gateway for Central Oregon, and this project ensures we continue to meet the needs of our communities with vision, care and forward-thinking infrastructure."

"This expansion is a critical investment in the future of Redmond and the broader Central Oregon region," said Joe Schneider, senior vice president and account manager of Skanska USA Building in Oregon. "As travel to and from the region continues to grow, we're proud to help deliver a modern, efficient, and sustainable airport that not only meets increased demand but also reflects the natural beauty and spirit of the community we serve."

