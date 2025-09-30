Regional One Health in Memphis selects a 10-firm team to build a $1B hospital campus by 2027. The project, funded by a $500M county investment, aims to revitalize the Medical District, expand critical care services, and create thousands of jobs for economic growth.

Officials with Regional One Health in Memphis, Tenn., announced the team that will lead the hospital's new campus construction at a Sept. 29 press conference. A total of 10 firms will be responsible for designing and building the $1 billion project, likely to open in 2027.

Supported by a $500 million county investment secured through a wheel tax increase, the new hospital aims to bridge downtown Memphis and its Medical District by turning blighted blocks into a "thriving hub of healthcare innovation and economic opportunity," Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris noted at the event.

"This project represents something bigger than healthcare," he said. "It represents our commitment to stop accepting mediocrity in Memphis. To stop saying 'we can't afford it,' and to start asking 'how can we make it happen?'"

Harris was joined at the news conference by Regional One Health CEO Reginald Coopwood to introduce the proposed facility's project members.

The new campus promises to "transform community health, drive economic vitality and foster learning and innovation," according to a Regional One Health news release.

"It is exciting news that we can announce the firms that were selected to design and construct the first academic medical center in Memphis," Dr. Coopwood said. "We are pleased that we were able to attract some of the best national talent in healthcare companies specializing in architecture, engineering and construction. These companies have partnered with local firms, ensuring that a significant portion of this investment remains right here in Memphis."

A year ago, Covalus Allworld, a joint venture made up of two project management companies, Dallas-based Covalus and Allworld in Memphis, was chosen as the program manager for Regional One Health's new campus.

The team players announced Sept. 29 included:

• HDR, an architecture and interior design firm based in Omaha, Neb., partnering with the local firms of Self + Tucker Architects, brg3s, METICULOUS and Cornerstone;

• Memphis Healthcare Builders, a joint venture comprised of Turner Construction, Flintco Construction, Nickson General Contractors and Fifer & Associates;

• Magnusson Klemencic Associates, a Seattle, Wash. structural engineering company; and

• Irvine, Calif.-based Salas O'Brien, a mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection engineering firm that will be partnering with Innovative Engineering Services in Memphis.

The expansion will include the land that was once home to the old Memphis Commercial Appeal newspaper building at 495 Union Ave.

Initially, Regional One planned to rebuild on the hospital's existing footprint. The new location, though, will minimize disruptions to current operations during construction and will help connect the Medical District with downtown, according to the hospital.

Memphis Hospital Due for Modernization

A cornerstone of Memphis healthcare for nearly 200 years, Regional One has a legacy deeply rooted in the Mississippi River city. The hospital system continues to provide critical services to Memphis and surrounding communities that only it can provide.

With that in mind, the new construction project aims to address limitations facing the hospital, the Commercial Appeal reported.

Kelley Smith is the nurse manager at Regional One's neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), which specializes in the care of infants who are facing health challenges or were born prematurely.

Her department is the oldest NICU in Tennessee and is home to high-risk obstetrical services.

Modernization safeguards these resources for future generations. However, Smith noted that the hospital has been unable to make structural changes to the NICU due to space limitations.

"Our babies and families need more," she said, adding that the unit needs rooms where mothers can stay while their baby receives care.

Regional One also includes the Elvis Presley Trauma Center, currently the only Level-1 Trauma Center within a 150-mi. radius of Memphis; and the Firefighters Burn Center, the lone full-service burn facility within 400 mi. of the city.

"Regional One is just not our hospital; it is our original lifeline facility," said Shelby County Commissioner Shante Avant. "This project represents our commitment to building a more vital health infrastructure that ensures everyone in our region receives the highest quality of both emergency and trauma care."

The journey forward toward designing a modern healthcare facility starts with a significant investment from Shelby County of $500 million. Those monies will be combined with philanthropy and other funding sources to complete this transformational project, according to Regional One.

When completed, the new facility also will include a bed tower, an expanded emergency department, post-acute services, an oncology department and modernized ancillary service suites.

"A modern facility is not a luxury, but rather a necessity to provide quality health care, medical innovation and to ensure the long-term health of the greater Memphis community," the hospital noted in a news release.

In addition to healing, the new construction will bring economic growth as well, according to the news release. Regional One forecasts:

• $693.6 million to $892.3 million in economic growth from 2023 through 2027;

• 3,600 construction jobs and 2,300 secondary jobs; and

• $37 million in state tax revenue.

"This initiative is a shared commitment to building a healthier future for every Memphian for generations to come," Regional One said on its website. "The new facility is set to be a beacon of hope and healing for the community, reimagining the way healthcare is perceived and delivered in Memphis."

