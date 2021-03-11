CASE LIVE is a new virtual event platform with live events and educational sessions delivering topics that include equipment fleet management, acquisition strategies, new technologies, operational tips and new product launches.

Case Construction Equipment has announced the next installment of CASE LIVE: Fluids & Filters to Optimize Machine Performance, which will be held on March 24 at 10 a.m. CST.

In this CASE LIVE virtual event, Case experts will discuss keys to operational success related to fluids and filters, the advantages of OEM-approved fluids and filters, the importance of fluid testing and other best practices for ensuring the health and performance of equipment. It will be followed by a live Q&A with the audience and presenters.

The webcast will be hosted by Reece Hill, manager product and service marketing, construction Aftermarket Solutions; and Brent Battaglia, Aftermarket Solutions construction equipment sales lead with Case.

For a full schedule of upcoming webcasts and events or to register for CASE LIVE: Fluids & Filters to Optimize Machine Performance, visit CaseCE.com/LIVE.

