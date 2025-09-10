Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
    Remembering Lucas Peed

    Lucas John Peed, a dedicated family man and respected businessman in Fort Dodge, Iowa, passed away at the age of 50. Known for his hard work, generosity and ability to make everyone feel special, Lucas leaves behind a loving legacy with his wife, children, grandchildren and extended family.

    Wed September 10, 2025 - Midwest Edition #19
    Laufersweiler Funeral Home


    Lucas Peed
    Peed Family photo
    Lucas Peed
    Lucas Peed   (Peed Family photo) Lucas Peed (R), co-owner of Mid Country Machinery, with his son, Landon, and grandson, Tucker, in 2022 at the company’s 25th anniversary celebration.   (CEG photo) (L-R): Bill Czerwinski, vice president of western region sales of Bell Trucks; Aaron Reicherts, sales manager of Mid Country Machinery; and Lucas Peed, co-owner and sales representative of Mid Country Machinery, are ready to help customers at the open house.   (CEG photo) Lucas Peed (L) and Bob Conaway, co-owners of Mid Country Machinery, at its 20th anniversary open house in 2017.   (CEG photo) At the 2017 celebration of its 20th anniversary, Lucas Peed (L), co-owner of Mid Country Machinery, talks with longtime friend and Mayor of Fort Dodge, Matt Bemrich, also owner of Bemrich Electric.   (CEG photo) (L-R): Bud Pecoy, CEO/president of Mid Country; Bob Conaway, co-owner/sales representative of Mid Country; Brian Plenis, Bell Equipment North America; Aaron Reicherts, sales manager of Mid Country; Bill Czerwinski, Bell Trucks America; and Lucas Peed, co-owner/sales representative of Mid Country, at an open house in Ft. Dodge, Iowa.   (Mid Country photo) Lucas Peed, co-owner of Mid Country Machinery, celebrates the company’s 25th anniversary in 2022.   (CEG photo)

    Lucas John Peed, 50, of Fort Dodge, Iowa, passed away suddenly on Aug. 21, 2025.

    Mr. Peed was born on Sept. 4, 1974, in Fort Dodge, to Joseph and Mary Ann (King) Peed. He graduated from St. Edmond High School in 1992, and later from Iowa Central Community College. His deep roots in Fort Dodge shaped the man he became — hardworking, loyal and devoted to the people he loved.

    On Aug. 27, 1994, he married the love of his life, Shelley. From the very beginning, their marriage was built on love, laughter, adventure and an unshakable bond. That same year, the couple opened Downtown on the Green in the Old Sears Building, a lively space that brought joy and connection to countless families.

    In 1997, Mr. Peed followed his entrepreneurial spirit once more and co-founded Mid Country Machinery. Through his vision, relentless work ethic and natural leadership, he built the business into a lasting legacy. He was deeply respected in his industry — admired for his talent, fairness and ability to see opportunity where others might not.

    He was always working — not just at his desk, but everywhere he went; on vacations, on the road, while spending time with his family and especially on the golf course (where he did his best work). His mind was always creating, solving and building. Work was never just a job to him; it was part of who he was. He poured his whole heart into it, and that dedication touched everyone around him.

    Beyond his success in business, Mr. Peed's true legacy was his family. He was a proud dad and an even prouder grandpa, never missing a chance to brag about his five grandchildren: Tucker, Maren, Cooper, Cameron and Natalie. While lying in bed every night, he and Shelley would talk about how perfect and beautiful they were. His daughter and granddaughters will forever remember being called "the prettiest girls in the world," words he spoke with absolute sincerity. He also adored his grandsons, who he lovingly called his "little buddies." Whether they were wrestling on the living room floor, playing outside or just rocking them in his chair, he was happiest when making his grandchildren laugh and feel loved. He had a way of turning ordinary moments into adventures.

    Mr. Peed also opened his heart to Connor and Jaci, loving them as if they had always been his own. He never made a distinction between "his" kids and his "bonus" kids — they were simply family to him. He was proud of them, celebrated their milestones and made sure they always felt included, valued and deeply loved.

    Those who knew Mr. Peed will remember his enormous heart, generous spirit and his gift for making people feel special. He was quick to offer a compliment, always finding the good in others and making everyone feel welcome in his presence. Whether you were family, a lifelong friend or someone he had just met, he made you feel valued and loved. He was quick to forgive, eager to help and happiest when surrounded by the people he cared about. Whether biking or running alongside Shelley, traveling with family or cheering on his beloved San Francisco 49ers, he lived life with joy, gratitude and love.

    Mr. Peed is survived by his wife, Shelley; daughter, Lexi (Connor) McLeod; son, Landon (Jaci) Peed; grandchildren Maren and Natalie McLeod, and Tucker, Cooper and Cameron Peed; stepmother, Sue Peed; brother, Jacob (Jessica) Peed; step brothers, Travis and Casey Badger; mother- and father-in-law, Jim and Mary Ann Black; brother-in-law, Doug (Tracie) Black; sister-in-law, Tycha (Andy) Josephson; and many special nieces, nephews and dear friends.

    He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Peed and his mother Mary Ann Peed and his brother, Justin Peed.

    A funeral Mass of Christian Burial was held Aug. 30, at Holy Trinity Church with Msgr. Kevin McCoy officiating. His burial was at Corpus Christi Cemetery.

    Memorials can be left to the discretion of the family.




