Workers are rebuilding the parking lot retaining wall behind Haverhill City Hall. (Photo courtesy of The Eagle-Tribune)

A $1.2 million project to replace the crumbling and leaning parking lot retaining wall directly behind Haverhill, Mass.'s City Hall is expected to be finished by early September when the closed portion of the upper parking lot can reopen, city officials told the Eagle-Tribune in nearby North Andover.

The improvements, which have been taking place this summer, include:

The demolition and removal of the existing concrete retaining wall

The building of a new precast block retaining wall and stairs

Installing new guardrails and railings

Removing and disposing an underground oil tank

The demolition of City Hall's old and unused wooden coal shed

Mitigating some long-standing water infiltration issues into the basement of the main municipal structure in Haverhill

Steven Bucuzzo, the city's purchasing agent, told the newspaper that the contract for repairs was awarded to Windham, N.H.'s George R. Cairns & Sons for $906,375. The $1.2 million bond authorization covers that cost, Bucuzzo said, along with a construction contingency amount for change orders, and building supervision services from the multi-national design engineering firm AECOM.

The retaining wall's main construction began in June on an accelerated schedule to take advantage of the school summer break when the parking need was reduced at City Hall, according to the mayor's office. The project is scheduled to be complete by early fall.

A second, smaller project involves repairing and restoring the historical masonry terracotta elements on the exterior of Haverhill's City Hall.

"This is essentially all the white colored masonry on all four elevations, including the ornamental columns and lentils at the front entrance," Bucuzzo told the Eagle-Tribune, noting the contract for that work was awarded to Chapman Waterproofing, in Holbrook, Mass., for $409,499. "Both projects are moving along nicely and are on schedule."

City Moving to Address Four Repair Levels

He added that Priority Level 1 repairs on the building are improving façade conditions that may present an immediate threat to the safety of pedestrians below. Those highest-priority defects were isolated, but mainly included sections of brick masonry or decorative stone that were displaced or loose and could potentially detach from the building, according to a report by the engineering firm Gale Associates, with local offices in Weymouth, Mass., and Bedford, N.H.

Priority Level 2 improvements are aimed at façade conditions that may contribute (or be contributing) to air and moisture infiltration into the building or exterior wall system, the North Andover news source reported.

Defects within this category consist of deteriorated mortar between the brick and stone elements, cracked brick masonry and decorative stone, abandoned anchors, failed exterior sealants and flashing conditions that have crumbled. Fixing those elements at City Hall should prolong the lifespan of the building and reduce further damage of surrounding façade components.

At a later date, Priority Level 3 concerns will be addressed, including repairing defects in the brick masonry and stone elements, deteriorated wall penetrations and failed window security screens.

Finally, the Priority Level 4 issues at Haverhill's municipal building consist of façade conditions that are aesthetic in nature, such as the presence of algae and rust staining, asphalt staining and other elements affected by the atmosphere. These threats, too, will be eliminated in the future, according to the Eagle-Tribune.

Pressure washing the building is recommended, but could reveal other problems, Gale Engineering noted.

The firm's report also informed the city that the Priority Level 3 and 4 repairs are estimated to cost more than $400,000, not considering future cost increases.

