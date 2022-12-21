List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

RES Conducts Ag, Construction Equipment Auction in Ohio

Wed December 21, 2022 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG


Contractors, farmers, commercial landscapers and weekend warriors headed to Wooster, Ohio, on Dec. 10 to attend RES Auction Services' live and online ag and construction equipment auction held at the company's headquarters and 64-acre auction facility.

Up for bid were a wide variety of compact track loaders and skid steers, dozers, drum rollers, excavators, work trucks and a range of agricultural and construction related machines and support equipment.

With more than 35 years in the auction industry, RES Auction Services conducts ag equipment, construction equipment, land and real estate and firearms and ammunition auctions and has recently branched into Kentucky with an equipment auction site. The company's next equipment consignment auction is scheduled to be conducted in Wooster, Ohio, on Dec. 30. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8
Photo: 1/8

Yoder Excavating’s Dave Yoder (L) joined John Troyer of MJ Excavating to take in the auction activities. (CEG photo)
RES Auction Services auctioneer Mary Hartley calls out the bids. (CEG photo)
Steven Elek (L) and Matt Kirkwood of Elek Farms were pleased to have landed the winning bid on this John Deere 410C loader backhoe. (CEG photo)
Shearer Farms’ Don (L) and Donny Shearer gave this Kenworth truck a thorough going over while considering a bid. (CEG photo)
Chantz Purdue of Ed Purdue & Company purchased this Komatsu PC160LC excavator at the auction. (CEG photo)
Lucas Croft, age eight, of Croft Farms tried this Bomag roller out. (CEG photo)
Dan Gale (L) and Jim Klingshirn of M&J Building & Excavating look over the dozers. (CEG photo)
RES Auction Services’ Kevin Teets (L) and Trent Shaftner kept a close eye on the auction to ensure that everything ran smoothly. (CEG photo)




Today's top stories

Scenic Watauga River Getting New Bridge Along Mountainous N.C. Highway

Schiedeck, Ferris Emerge as Cat Global Operator Challenge Regional Champions

Lewis & Clark's $640M Regional Water System Moves Forward Two Decades After Breaking Ground

Costello Dismantles 12 Interconnected Brass Plant Structures in Waterbury

Award-Winning JCB Electric Mini Celebrates Big Milestone

Exodus Global Promotes Terry Sturgell to Sr. Director of Business Development

Minnesota Construction Industry Releases 2022-2023 Assessment

Manitou Acquires Majority Stake in easyLi



 

Read more about...

Auctions Ohio RES Auction Services






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo
39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA