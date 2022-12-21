Contractors, farmers, commercial landscapers and weekend warriors headed to Wooster, Ohio, on Dec. 10 to attend RES Auction Services' live and online ag and construction equipment auction held at the company's headquarters and 64-acre auction facility.

Up for bid were a wide variety of compact track loaders and skid steers, dozers, drum rollers, excavators, work trucks and a range of agricultural and construction related machines and support equipment.

With more than 35 years in the auction industry, RES Auction Services conducts ag equipment, construction equipment, land and real estate and firearms and ammunition auctions and has recently branched into Kentucky with an equipment auction site. The company's next equipment consignment auction is scheduled to be conducted in Wooster, Ohio, on Dec. 30. CEG

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

