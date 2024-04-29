List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    RIDOT Posts RFP for Washington Bridge Demolition Project

    Mon April 29, 2024 - Northeast Edition
    RIDOT


    Bypass lanes are open for I-195 West traffic from East Providence to Providence.
    Photo courtesy of RIDOT
    Bypass lanes are open for I-195 West traffic from East Providence to Providence.

    The Rhode Island Department of Transportation posted a request for proposal (RFP) for the demolition project for the Washington Bridge. It is live for review by interested bidders here.

    The RFP invites design-build teams to submit proposals to remove the bridge superstructure. The demolition process is divided into four groups. Each group includes different sections of the bridge — the Gano Street spans, the west end of the bridge, the east cantilever spans and the east end of the bridge — and has a required milestone date for completion. The final milestone date for completion of the entire project is scheduled for March 2025.

    This manner of demolition allows for the safe removal of the bridge and will not have any impacts on the adjacent eastbound bridge. There are provisions for per-day rates for incentives for finishing before the milestone dates and disincentives for finishing after the dates. A maximum of $3 million is available to the selected design-build team for early completion. Likewise the design-build team would face up to $3 million in disincentives if it exceeds the end dates.

    To further incentivize companies to submit proposals, the state will provide a stipend of $100,000 to the second and third runner-up bidding teams.

    The RFP submissions will be evaluated and awarded based on best value to the state, a combination of the bidders' cost and technical proposals. Scoring of the submissions will be prioritized based on schedule, meaning teams with proposals to complete the work in the earliest timeframe will score higher when the state evaluates the proposals.

    Final proposals to the RFP are due June 21, with interim submission requirements prior to this. The project is scheduled to be awarded and a notice to proceed issued by mid-July.

    Further details on all submission deadlines, as well as the incentive program, are contained in the RFP.

    In addition to the demolition RFP, RIDOT is developing a separate RFP to procure a design-build team to build the new bridge. Both the demolition and new bridge construction projects are expected to begin in July.

    For more information, visit www.ridot.net.




    Today's top stories

    Leica Geosystems Launches its First Machine Smart Antenna — Leica iCON gps 120

    Skanska Awarded Contract to Develop Offshore Wind Port at South Brooklyn Marine Terminal

    Blalock Crews Build TDOT's $67M Newport Bypass

    Safer Excavator Maintenance With Enerpac Cube Jack Lifting

    New Bridges Part of Iowa's $114M Madison Avenue Project

    Connecticut's ARPA Funding Has Led to Downtown Revitalizations in Many Towns

    Takeuchi Dealer Alta Equipment Company Opens Tallahassee Location

    Tennessee's Pugmill Systems LLC Expands Its Product Offerings to Include Concrete Plants



     

    Read more about...

    Bridges Infrastructure Rhode Island Rhode Island Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA