RES Auction Services conducted its 28th annual Hillsdale FFA Alumni auction at its facility in Wooster, Ohio, on March 5. The auction featured a large selection of agricultural and construction equipment including skid steers, excavators, attachments and a wide variety of work trucks. The sale attracted a large crowd of onsite bidders while drawing heavy online bidding as well.

Family-owned RES Auction Services traces its origins to 1973, when it began as a real estate showcase. Expanding the company's services to meet the needs of buyers and sellers, the company continued to grow, earning a strong reputation for its real estate, agriculture and heavy equipment auctions among bidders from the surrounding community and around the world.

RES Auction Services established its auction equipment yard in 2017 as a premier auction facility located in Wooster, Ohio. The company had an auction scheduled in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, for J&T Excavation on March 18, and has recently announced its expansion into Kentucky with an onsite live and online auction scheduled for June 3, outside of Lexington, Ky. CEG

