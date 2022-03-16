List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
RES Holds Annual Hillsdale FFA Alumni Sale in Wooster, Ohio

Wed March 16, 2022 - Midwest Edition #6
CEG


RES Auction Services conducted its 28th annual Hillsdale FFA Alumni auction at its facility in Wooster, Ohio, on March 5. The auction featured a large selection of agricultural and construction equipment including skid steers, excavators, attachments and a wide variety of work trucks. The sale attracted a large crowd of onsite bidders while drawing heavy online bidding as well.

Family-owned RES Auction Services traces its origins to 1973, when it began as a real estate showcase. Expanding the company's services to meet the needs of buyers and sellers, the company continued to grow, earning a strong reputation for its real estate, agriculture and heavy equipment auctions among bidders from the surrounding community and around the world.

RES Auction Services established its auction equipment yard in 2017 as a premier auction facility located in Wooster, Ohio. The company had an auction scheduled in Mt. Gilead, Ohio, for J&T Excavation on March 18, and has recently announced its expansion into Kentucky with an onsite live and online auction scheduled for June 3, outside of Lexington, Ky. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

Austin (L) and Bill Woronka of Father & Son Property Maintenance were at the auction in search of equipment bargains.
While Kyle Walker of Ashland, Ohio, shopped for skid steers, his daughter, Lydia, and son, Leo, tried out the John Deere tractors.
Crowds gather to bid on the large selection of construction equipment.
Charles Duncan of Joyride Transportation considers a bid on the Komatsu PC78MR excavator.
(L-R): Kevin Ternes, Austen Albrecht and Kyle Ternes of The Men of the Future Farms inspect this JCB 804 mini-excavator.
Tree Work’s Jason Summerfield puts this Terex bucket truck through its paces while considering a bid.
Ken Burkholder of Ashland Hydraulics checked out this Case 21F compact wheel loader at the auction.
Chris Fussner of Fussner Builders gets a bird's-eye view of the auction activities from this Terex TB42 aerial lift.
RES Auction Service’s Kevin Teets was busy ensuring everything ran smoothly.




