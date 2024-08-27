Shutterstock photo

Reynolds Warren Equipment (RW) is the new municipal dealer of Kärcher Municipal North America (KMNA) for the state of Georgia.

As with all equipment RW provides, quality and customer experience are of utmost importance. KMNA demonstrates similar values by producing municipal equipment through innovative technology and advanced solutions, the company said, adding that this shared passion will have a significant impact on Georgia municipalities.

"Our team has always been proud to partner with Georgia municipalities. The addition of the KMNA line allows us to provide an exceptional answer to our customers' long-time requests for reliable, maneuverable, high-quality sweepers," said RW president Brian Meissen. "We're excited to get started and play a part in keeping Georgia's roads, alleys, bike paths and sidewalks clean."

"We at Kärcher Municipal are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Reynolds Warren, a leader in the asphalt paving and concrete contractor industry in Georgia," said KMNA vice president of sales, USA Noah Knoble. "This collaboration is a natural fit, as Reynolds Warren's strong focus on infrastructure aligns perfectly with our advanced sweeper and implement carrier solutions. By joining forces, we're enhancing the range of services Reynolds Warren can offer to their already impressive customer base, providing even more comprehensive solutions for municipal projects.

"We're excited to work closely with Reynolds Warren and look forward to supporting this partnership as we grow our mutual business in the municipal market."

For more information, visit www.reynoldswarren.com.

About Reynolds Warren

Reynolds-Warren Equipment Company is an award-winning Georgia based distributor of asphalt paving, concrete, compaction, pavement preservation and municipal equipment and supplies.

About Kärcher

Kärcher Municipal North America is the official, exclusive, North American importer and distributor of Holder brand tractors and Kärcher brand sweepers produced by the German-based Kärcher Municipal GmbH.

