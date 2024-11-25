Trinity Church in Rhode Island breaks ground on a new building blending historical reverence with modern functionality. The $6 million project funded by the church and Diocese includes classrooms and clergy offices. State funding of $2.88 million supports affordable housing projects across Rhode Island, addressing infrastructure needs for new developments. Governor and local officials advocate for housing as key to a stronger economy.

Rendering courtesy of Trinity Church To be built on property fronting historic Mill Street and Queen Anne Square, the future 2,800-sq.-ft. Educational and Administrative Building will become the newest addition to the campus, which includes the original church building dating from 1726.

Construction has gotten under way on a new multi-purpose building located on the campus of the almost 300-year-old Trinity Church in Newport, R.I., following a recent groundbreaking ceremony.

The new structure, according to Newport Buzz, marks a significant expansion for Trinity Church, blending historical reverence with modern functionality.

The building will house two classrooms for the church's growing Sunday School programs, in addition to a nursery, handicap-accessible clergy offices, committee meeting rooms and a 1,500-sq.-ft. terrace.

Designed with sustainability in mind, the facility incorporates high-performance walls, advanced insulation and energy-efficient mechanical systems to minimize long-term energy use, Trinity Church noted in a news release.

Visible from the street, the steel frame of the structure is already in place, signaling rapid progress toward its anticipated completion in mid-2025.

The building's design, by architect Jeff Moniz Jr. and Melissa Breen of 2 Hands Studio, harmonizes with the existing campus. Its traditional materials and forms are complemented by a glass facade facing Queen Anne Square, symbolizing the church's openness and engagement with the community, he said.

Moniz added, "The design nods to the historical language of the overall Trinity campus by working with the existing material palette and forms. [It also] bridges the historical language of Trinity's campus with a forward-looking sensibility."

A milestone celebration on Nov. 17 marked the culmination of 12 years of planning for the new facility. Children from the Sunday School donned Trinity-branded hard hats emblazoned with the phrase "We're Building!" while Interim Rector Timothy Safford led prayers and blessings.

Also among those in attendance were Edward Biddle, CFO of the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island, and Newport's Mayor-elect Charlie Holder, who applauded the project's significance.

"This is the next chapter in uniting Newport's past, present, and future," he said.

The $6 million project has been largely funded through Trinity Church's capital campaign, supplemented by support from the Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island. Final fundraising efforts are ongoing, offering opportunities for sponsorship and naming rights for various components of the new facility.

With Middletown, R.I.-based Behan Brothers Inc. serving as the project's general contractor, the effort underscores Trinity Church's dedication to evolving alongside the Newport community while preserving its historic legacy.

"We are building on where Trinity has been for the last 300 years," explained Norris Commodore, senior warden of Trinity Church. "This new building represents our commitment to our mission, including our growing Sunday School and accessible office space.

"This building will help move Trinity into the future, and serve our parish, and also the Newport community at large, for generations to come."

Funding Package to Support Affordable Housing

In a significant step toward boosting affordable housing, Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank and the Rhode Island Department of Housing announced a $2.88 million funding package on Nov. 14 for municipal infrastructure upgrades to support new affordable housing developments across the state.

The funding, aimed at enhancing the infrastructure needed to support affordable housing, will benefit projects in Coventry, East Providence, Providence, West Warwick and Pawtucket, Newport Buzz reported.

The disclosure took place at the future site of RISE Pawtucket Apartments, where state leaders and local officials gathered to discuss the impact of the new funding and speak on the project's importance. They included Gov. Dan McKee, Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien, Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank Executive Director William Fazioli and RISE Pawtucket site developer Francisco Cruz Matos.

The funding, made possible through the Municipal Infrastructure Grant Program and the Housing Infrastructure Grant Awards program, was included in Rhode Island's Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

"Housing is the key to a stronger economy, and this funding helps spur housing development projects that will create homes for Rhode Island families who need them," said McKee. "I am grateful to the public and private partners who have supported these programs and our historic investments in Rhode Island's housing."

According to Fazioli, the grants will address essential upgrades needed to move affordable housing projects forward.

"Developing housing projects often requires upgrades to municipal infrastructure, including site preparation, stormwater management, sidewalks and wastewater utilities," he explained. "This $2.8 million will enable these projects to progress, providing much-needed homes for Rhode Islanders and addressing our affordable housing crisis."

The largest share of the funding — $1.2 million — will go toward infrastructure improvements at the RISE Pawtucket Apartments, a development expected to bring 177 new residential units to a site at 258 Pine St.

"This state grant for green and stormwater infrastructure improvements will ensure that 258 Pine Street is ready for development," noted Grebien, who went on to thank the state for its commitment to supporting transit-oriented development projects that expand housing options.

The new infrastructure funding is part of Rhode Island's broader strategy to tackle the housing crisis by ensuring that affordable projects are equipped with the essential groundwork. With these upgrades, the state aims to increase the availability of affordable housing for families and individuals across the region.

