Rhode Island to Receive an Additional $50M for Bridge Upgrades

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed announced that Rhode Island will receive $50 million for bridge improvement and repair projects. (Rhode Island Department of Transportation photo)

U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and ranking member of the panel's Transportation, Housing and Urban Development (THUD) subcommittee, announced that Rhode Island will benefit from an additional $50 million for bridge improvement and repair projects. Reed authored the spending law and during his tenure, has secured almost $350 million to upgrade Rhode Island's infrastructure.

On Dec. 23, Reed and Peter Alviti, Rhode Island Department of Transportation director, discussed investing in projects that will improve Rhode Island's infrastructure, as well as help create jobs.

"We've got to make smart, forward-looking investments with the limited dollars available. This appropriations package will help improve Rhode Island's infrastructure and makes critical investments in highways, bridges, airports, public housing, and other public assets that benefit citizens and businesses alike," said Reed. "This bill will put people to work upgrading our infrastructure. It will enhance safety, reduce congestion, and help the state attract private investment to drive our economy forward."

RIDOT will receive an extra $50 million — the maximum amount allowable — to help finance the rehabilitation of six bridges:

The Huntington Viaduct, which carries Route 10 over I-95, Wellington Avenue and the rail corridor.

The West Elmwood Railroad Bridge, which carries I-95 over the rail corridor north of Exit 16.

The bridge that carries Route 10 over Elmwood Avenue.

Two ramp bridges near the Huntington Viaduct.

A bridge that carries I-95 over an old freight rail corridor.

RIDOT expects the design work to take place in 2020 and construction to be under way in 2022. Estimates are the bridge work should be complete by 2024.

"I will continue to be an unrelenting advocate for Rhode Island's priorities and do everything I can to direct federal funding to the state," said Reed.