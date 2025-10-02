Create a CEG Account  /  CEG Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search


    Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals: From Bell ADTs to Full-Service Partner

    Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals, founded by Jack Waggett, is a full-service dealership offering Bell Trucks, Fiori dumpers, and BTA Hydraulic Hammers. With a focus on sales, rentals, parts, service, and support, they are expanding solutions and products to meet regional demand while prioritizing customer success and community involvement.

    October 2, 2025 - National Edition

    CEG


    Ridgeline Equipment’s General Manager Jack Waggett stands alongside a fleet of Bell trucks.
    CEG?photo
    Ridgeline Equipment’s General Manager Jack Waggett stands alongside a fleet of Bell trucks.
    Ridgeline Equipment’s General Manager Jack Waggett stands alongside a fleet of Bell trucks.   (CEG?photo)   (Ridgeline Equipment logo) Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals carries Bell articulated trucks across Southwest Pennsylvania and West Virginia.   (CEG?photo)

    Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals serves contractors across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and beyond. Founded by Jack Waggett, who has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Ridgeline began when the need and the opportunity for a local Bell Trucks dealer presented itself.

    When Ridgeline was appointed an authorized dealer for Bell Trucks, Fiori and BTA Hydraulic Hammers, the company formalized its role to deliver Bell backed by rentals, parts, service and support while expanding solutions for concrete and sitework.

    What started with Bell articulated dump trucks has grown into a full-service dealership offering equipment sales, rentals, service, parts, supplies, education and training. Bell's fuel-efficient ADTs pair naturally with Fiori compact dumpers and mixers for earthmoving and concrete applications.

    Soon, Ridgeline will offer construction supplies and, through local dealer partnerships and provide Finn products, hydro seeders, bark blowers and straw blowers — all known for erosion control and reclamation. With a new West Virginia location opening soon, Ridgeline will continue to add product lines to meet growing regional demand.

    A growing rental fleet supports short-term and specialized needs. Every sale and rental is backed by an experienced service department focused on diagnostics, repairs and preventive maintenance to protect up time, according to the company. Ridgeline also offers practical operator training to help crews work safely and efficiently.

    Community-Minded

    Ridgeline is active with local organizations and is a member of the American Rental Association (ARA), underscoring its commitment to industry standards and community involvement, the company said, and added, "as Ridgeline expands its location and broadens its product range, the mission remains the same: to be a reliable equipment partner for the tri-state region, delivering equipment, rentals, service, supplies and training with a team focused on customer success." CEG




    Today's top stories

    NYSDOT Makes Progress On Viaduct Project

    Mitigating Risk With Prefab Tech

    Aetna Bridge Co. Works On Conn.'s Gold Star Memorial Bridge Rehabilitation

    Cat Holds Regional Finals for Global Operator Challenge

    UTCANJ Holds Annual Convention in Atlantic City, N.J.

    Another Contract Awarded to Build a Section of Pa.'s Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway

    Leica Introduces TS20 Robotic Total Station With Edge AI

    GOMACO Celebrates 60th Anniversary at Invitational #43



     

    Read more about...

    Pennsylvania Ridgeline Equipment Sales and Rentals West Virginia







    39.04372 \\ -77.48749 \\ Ashburn \\ VA \\ US \\ 20147