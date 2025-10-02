Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals, founded by Jack Waggett, is a full-service dealership offering Bell Trucks, Fiori dumpers, and BTA Hydraulic Hammers. With a focus on sales, rentals, parts, service, and support, they are expanding solutions and products to meet regional demand while prioritizing customer success and community involvement.

CEG?photo Ridgeline Equipment’s General Manager Jack Waggett stands alongside a fleet of Bell trucks.

Ridgeline Equipment Sales & Rentals serves contractors across Pennsylvania, West Virginia and beyond. Founded by Jack Waggett, who has more than 20 years of experience in the construction industry, Ridgeline began when the need and the opportunity for a local Bell Trucks dealer presented itself.

When Ridgeline was appointed an authorized dealer for Bell Trucks, Fiori and BTA Hydraulic Hammers, the company formalized its role to deliver Bell backed by rentals, parts, service and support while expanding solutions for concrete and sitework.

What started with Bell articulated dump trucks has grown into a full-service dealership offering equipment sales, rentals, service, parts, supplies, education and training. Bell's fuel-efficient ADTs pair naturally with Fiori compact dumpers and mixers for earthmoving and concrete applications.

Soon, Ridgeline will offer construction supplies and, through local dealer partnerships and provide Finn products, hydro seeders, bark blowers and straw blowers — all known for erosion control and reclamation. With a new West Virginia location opening soon, Ridgeline will continue to add product lines to meet growing regional demand.

A growing rental fleet supports short-term and specialized needs. Every sale and rental is backed by an experienced service department focused on diagnostics, repairs and preventive maintenance to protect up time, according to the company. Ridgeline also offers practical operator training to help crews work safely and efficiently.

Community-Minded

Ridgeline is active with local organizations and is a member of the American Rental Association (ARA), underscoring its commitment to industry standards and community involvement, the company said, and added, "as Ridgeline expands its location and broadens its product range, the mission remains the same: to be a reliable equipment partner for the tri-state region, delivering equipment, rentals, service, supplies and training with a team focused on customer success." CEG

Today's top stories