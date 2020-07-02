RIDOT Project Replaces Two Aging Bridges in Eight Days

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

RIDOT Project Replaces Two Aging Bridges in Eight Days

Thu July 02, 2020 - Northeast Edition #14
CEG


Crews first demolished the existing bridge and all the foundations.
Crews first demolished the existing bridge and all the foundations.
Crews first demolished the existing bridge and all the foundations. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is halfway through a project that calls for replacing two bridges in eight days each. Using a self-propelled modular transporter, crews were recently able to set two spans — four sections —on the Centerville Bridge carrying I-95 over Centerville Road (Route 117). The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is halfway through a project that calls for replacing two bridges in eight days each. Using a self-propelled modular transporter, crews were recently able to set two spans — four sections —on the Centerville Bridge carrying I-95 over Centerville Road (Route 117).

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation is halfway through a project that calls for replacing two bridges in eight days each. Using a self-propelled modular transporter, crews were recently able to set two spans — four sections — on the Centerville Bridge carrying I-95 over Centerville Road (Route 117). Traffic was rerouted to a temporary median in the middle of the highway. Next, crews will tackle the nearby Toll Gate Bridge using the same method. Combined, the two bridges accommodate 174,00 vehicles daily.

"The basic idea is we've been working hard to use accelerated bridge replacement to minimize traffic impacts," said project manager Paul Schofield. "Normally we would have to do long traffic detours. A large project like these can take several years with a traditional method."

Crews first demolished the existing bridge and all the foundations. The SPMT features more than 200 wheels, steel support beams and a hydraulic system. It retrieves the new bridge set on temporary shoring by the side of the road, and carries it slowly to the bridge foundation and lifts it into place.

"You need to have the real estate available to do this kind of bridge," Schofield said. "We were fortunate in that this location has state owned land by I-95. We were able to take advantage of that and build the bridge along the side and use this method to roll it into place." CEG



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridges infrastructure Rhode Island Rhode Island Department of Transportation