Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Tue June 21, 2022 - Southeast Edition
Equipment operators from across Ring Power's north and central Florida territory competed in regional events at Ring Power's St. Augustine branch on April 27, and Ring Power's Riverview branch on May 4.
A total of 66 operators from 44 companies competed during the two events.
Operators were scored on safety, speed, accuracy and operating best practices on three different challenges. They were encouraged to use the latest Cat Payload and Grade technologies featured on the equipment to assist them in hitting the targets faster and more accurately.
Challenges included:
The grand prize winner was determined by calculating the contestants' scores for all three challenges.
The operator with the best score was named the winner and was awarded $500 and a Cat cooler.
First Place: Trey Reynolds of SiteWorks of Southwest Florida Inc. (Myakka City, Fla.) and Reynolds Heavy Hauling (Sarasota, Fla.)
Second Place: Matthew Doleski of MD Constructors LLC (Odessa, Fla.)
Third Place: Jason Henderson of Infrastructure Site Development (Geneva, Fla.)
The local event champion, Trey Reynolds will advance to the North American Regional Finals in Clayton, N.C., Oct. 17 to 19, 2022.
The Regional champions will then advance to compete against operators from around the world, 23 countries, at the Cat Global Finals at ConExpo in 2023.
See more operator standings and more at https://heevents.ringpower.com/goc2022.