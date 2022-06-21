Equipment operators from across Ring Power's north and central Florida territory competed in regional events at Ring Power's St. Augustine branch on April 27, and Ring Power's Riverview branch on May 4.

A total of 66 operators from 44 companies competed during the two events.

Operators were scored on safety, speed, accuracy and operating best practices on three different challenges. They were encouraged to use the latest Cat Payload and Grade technologies featured on the equipment to assist them in hitting the targets faster and more accurately.

Challenges included:

Load Me Up — Operating a Cat 972M wheel loader, operators were challenged to load 19 tons of dirt into a Cat 725 articulated truck, without going over or under.

— Operating a Cat 972M wheel loader, operators were challenged to load 19 tons of dirt into a Cat 725 articulated truck, without going over or under. The Big Dig — Using a Cat 330 excavator, operators were tested on speed, productivity and accuracy, while digging a trench one bucket wide by 4 ft. deep by 25 ft. long.

— Using a Cat 330 excavator, operators were tested on speed, productivity and accuracy, while digging a trench one bucket wide by 4 ft. deep by 25 ft. long. Stay on Track — While maneuvering a Cat 279D2 through an obstacle course full of "ups" and "downs", operators completed a series of skills tests while also battling the clock.

The grand prize winner was determined by calculating the contestants' scores for all three challenges.

The operator with the best score was named the winner and was awarded $500 and a Cat cooler.

First Place: Trey Reynolds of SiteWorks of Southwest Florida Inc. (Myakka City, Fla.) and Reynolds Heavy Hauling (Sarasota, Fla.)

Second Place: Matthew Doleski of MD Constructors LLC (Odessa, Fla.)

Third Place: Jason Henderson of Infrastructure Site Development (Geneva, Fla.)

The local event champion, Trey Reynolds will advance to the North American Regional Finals in Clayton, N.C., Oct. 17 to 19, 2022.

The Regional champions will then advance to compete against operators from around the world, 23 countries, at the Cat Global Finals at ConExpo in 2023.

See more operator standings and more at https://heevents.ringpower.com/goc2022.

