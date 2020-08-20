Ring Power Utility Equipment Opens 20th Location

Ring Power Utility Equipment is located at 649 Northpoint Drive, Tempe, Texas.

Just more than 12 years ago, Ring Power saw an opportunity to further serve its existing customers and a rapidly-growing prospect base in the utility and telecommunications industries, for both power transmission and distribution work. The company seized the opportunity and created a new division named Ring Power Utility Equipment.

Sales, service, parts and rentals are now available through this division to include equipment from Terex Utilities, Vac-Con, Elliott, Spiradrill, Palfinger, Skylift, Brooks Brothers, National Crane, Manitex and Prinoth.

In addition to new, used and rental equipment, Ring Power Utility Equipment offers matting from Sterling Solutions, parts and tools from manufacturers such as Makita, Klein, Burndy, Chance, Greenlee and Bashlin, as well as field and shop service.

This division became such a success over the past several years that the Ring Power Utility Equipment now has 19 dedicated utility supporting locations in four states in the southeast and is now adding a 20th location in the southwest, which will be the 1st RPUE dedicated facility. The new facility just recently opened and is located at 649 Northpoint Dr., Temple, Texas.

The new facility was speculation-built by Carroll Estes. The company is looking at renting this facility in Texas to establish the business before considering whether to build a completely Ring Power owned purpose-built facility. The overall footprint of the new facility is approximately 10,000 sq. ft., which includes just over 2,000 sq. ft. for office space and the remaining space dedicated to shop space and parts warehousing. The building includes more than two acres of secured fenced area for truck and equipment storage.

The scope of equipment types available at this location includes: bucket trucks; digger derricks; boom trucks; vacuum trucks and trailers; utility cargo trailers/pole trailers; rear easement equipment; tooling; and all come with complete parts and service capabilities.

Intense factory training of all staffing has been conducted by such manufacturers as Terex Utilities and National Crane. The new team at Temple, Texas, already has more than 60 years combined experience of service experience.

Right from the start, this branch already has close to a half a million-dollar inventory of parts and has a 24-hour parts guarantee on more than 95 percent of standard orders.

The Ring Power Utility Equipment division is headed by a duo of vice presidents: Mike Beauregard, division general manager; and Andrew Kurz, division sales manager.

"The reason we chose this location [in Texas] is because the facility and yard space here will allow us to ensure our customers ample volume of local equipment resources within a three- to four-hour drive of all major cities," Beauregard said. "The facility is brand new and built almost as if it were tailored to a Ring Power Service facility. The bays and office space are well appointed and provide a clean and controlled environment for quality service repairs."

When asked the question, "why Texas?" Beauregard said, "Texas was decided on from a need to expand west, as a result of a demand of our customers. We needed to be better positioned geographically to serve our customers with more cost-effective delivery options, Ring Power controlled service and parts and quality-trained and appointed technicians." CEG