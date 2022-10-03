ItemAware is a unique tool and asset tracking system that uses RFID and other technologies to tag tools or other items and pair them with a beacon location (truck, shed, job site, etc.).

In an effort to provide its customers with new and innovative solutions, Ring Power Utility Equipment has partnered with Aware Innovations to offer a groundbreaking product known as ItemAware.

ItemAware is a unique tool and asset tracking system that uses RFID and other technologies to tag tools or other items and pair them with a beacon location (truck, shed, job site, etc.). The ItemAware app is then used to see each item's location and last-seen status in real time, while clicking on individual items gives the user a detailed history of the item including locations, manufacturer and more.

Tool loss in the utility industry is estimated at 30 percent annually, a value of approximately $900,000,000. ItemAware can help reduce that asset bleed by giving fleet managers more control and visibility of assets in real time, according to the manufacturer.

In addition, the detail levels of each item seen on the ItemAware app can aid in keeping safety-related gear current with inspections, an important aspect of compliance in the utility industry.

Ring Power Utility Equipment began a pilot program last year with South Florida utility contractor Concurrent Group. Since adopting the ItemAware technology, Concurrent has seen a marked decrease in lost tool assets.

"As they move around from truck to truck, we're able to hold those accountable that had borrowed a tool, but also reduce the amount of tools that we're replacing," said Steve Sarno, VP Power Delivery and Principle at Concurrent Group, "This was the first system that worked."

With the success of the pilot program at Concurrent, Ring Power Utility Equipment and Aware Innovations have begun pilot program discussions with two other major utility contractors in the state of Florida.

Ring Power Utility Equipment is a dealer of Terex Utilities along with other premier manufacturers of utility equipment such as Patriot Equipment, Spiradrill, Vac-Con, Brooks Brothers, Palfinger, Skylift, Prinoth, Manitex and National Crane. Ring Power also offers full parts and service on all makes and models of utility equipment, as well as a full range of utility industry tools from brands such as Klein, Makita, Chance, Burndy, Bashlin, Greenlee and more.

Aware Innovations is an IT Solutions company that specializes in automatic identification and data capture technologies. With ItemAware, it gives users the power and visibility to make intelligent decisions by providing improved process, supply chain and asset visibility through innovative and modern solutions. This enables automated data collection, analysis, and notification; giving the flexibility and knowledge required to make informed business decisions.

Ring Power Utility Equipment's mission statement is "To provide innovative solutions at the highest standard through honest and professional relationships."

