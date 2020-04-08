R.I.'s Washington Bridge Project to Start This Summer

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Power Systems and Generation Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

R.I.'s Washington Bridge Project to Start This Summer

Wed April 08, 2020 - Northeast Edition #8
RIDOT


(Wikipedia photo)
(Wikipedia photo)

The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced that within the next two weeks, RIDOT will be advertising a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Washington Bridge Rehabilitation design-build project. RIDOT is scheduling for the work on the Washington Bridge to start this year with the awarding of the design-build contract this summer.

The bridge is classified as structurally deficient and is required to be rehabilitated to cure the deficiencies. RIDOT has secured a $25 million grant through the work of the Rhode Island Congressional delegation to support this $70 million design/build project. The grant obliges RIDOT to start work in a timely manner.

RIDOT will remain in constant contact with the Rhode Island Department of Health regarding the most up-to-date public health guidance and proper protections for workers when construction begins on this project.

RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said, "Washington Bridge has to be rehabilitated to keep it safe. While we are doing this work, we also need to make sure that we rebuild it in a way that will clear up much of the daily traffic congestion along Route 195 West for commuters traveling into Providence every morning."

In addition to rehabilitating the bridge, the project design includes an additional through lane to better accommodate mainline highway traffic and the high volume of traffic entering the highway from Veterans Memorial Parkway, Warren Avenue and Taunton Avenue ramps. A new exit ramp in East Providence will provide a direct connection to Waterfront Drive, a major area for future economic development on the East Providence waterfront, and will provide an additional safe and convenient way for commuters to access the East Side of Providence.

Scheduling for this project will be coordinated with improvements at the Henderson Bridge Project in order to minimize traffic disruptions for both highway and local traffic. Together the two projects will improve access to the East Providence waterfront and to the East Side of Providence.

Work on the Henderson Bridge is expected to begin this summer and will take approximately four years. It represents another $88.5 million investment in the area, which includes $54.5 million of federal funds as part of a new spending law authored by Sen. Jack Reed.

Three independent traffic studies were conducted by Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc., Commonwealth Engineers and Consultants, and McMahon Associates. All concluded that at least for 10 years after the project's completion, keeping the Gano Street off ramp open will not adversely affect traffic on I-195 West and therefore the RFP calls for the ramp to remain open as part of this project for the foreseeable future.

The decision to keep the ramp open comes after RIDOT conducted three in-depth traffic studies to examine the potential impacts of keeping the ramp open or closing it permanently. The studies analyzed traffic patterns on I-195 and local streets in East Providence and in Providence's East Side in the vicinity of the Washington Bridge. The studies indicated that the existing Gano Street off-ramp can remain open while the Washington Bridge reconstruction still achieves a marked reduction in chronic traffic congestion on I-195 West.

The rehabilitation of the Washington Bridge and the Henderson Bridge was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Bridges infrastructure Rhode Island Rhode Island Department of Transportation