Ritchason Auctions See Record Audiences Online, Onsite

Wed September 30, 2020 - Southeast Edition #21
CEG

Ritchason Auctioneers saw record audiences at its recent sales. Ritchason’s Sept. 12 onsite auction saw a total of more than 900 bidders, including 345 online.


Ritchason Auctioneers, a family owned and operated business since 1989, has seen record attendance numbers in its most recent auctions: July's online-only brought in more than 400 bidders, while the company's onsite auction on Sept. 12 brought in a total of more than 900 bidders, including 345 online.

Among the bidders, 36 states were represented as well as international customers from around the world, including Jordan, Nigeria and the Netherlands.

Ritchason Auctioneers will host a Timed Online-Only auction beginning at 9 am on Oct. 13. This sale will include attachments and miscellaneous items and begin closing following the Live Virtual Sale. On Oct. 15 at 1 pm, the Live Virtual Sale will begin to include heavy machinery, farm equipment, trucks and trailers.

For more information, visit ritchason.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

