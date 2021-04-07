The Fort Worth, Texas, auction in March attracted a record of more than 16,000 bidders from 79 countries.

Ritchie Bros. conducted its largest Texas auction ever in March 2021, attracting 76 percent more bidders year over year and achieving more than $95 million in gross transaction value — surpassing its previous Texas sales record, set in June 2020, by 17 percent.

The auction held from March 17 to 18, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas, attracted a record of more than 16,000 bidders from 79 countries. Approximately 83 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to U.S. buyers, including 34 percent sold to Texas buyers, while international buyers from as far as France, Ghana and Vietnam purchased the remaining 17 percent.

"Our consignors are benefiting from robust equipment and truck demand we are helping drive in 2021," said Chuck Roberson, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "With all bidding online, demand has skyrocketed over the past year. Our Fort Worth auction saw online pageviews per lot increase 59 percent year over year, while watchlists per lot and PriorityBids increased 78 percent and 157 percent, respectively. As a result, we have a lot of happy sellers right now rushing to get more equipment consigned for our next event."

Equipment highlights in the Fort Worth auction included a 2015 Tadano GR1000XL-3 4x4x4 rough terrain crane that sold for $385,000 to an online buyer from Indonesia; a 2016 Caterpillar 349FL hydraulic excavator that sold for $245,000 to a buyer from Texas; and a 2018 Peterbilt 389 T/A sleeper truck tractor that sold for $124,000 to a buyer from Arizona. All items were sold unreserved with no minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Even with all bidding online we still safely welcomed thousands of masked buyers onsite to inspect equipment in person prior to bidding," added Roberson. "We also sold more than 800 items with our virtual sales option, as many consignors from outside the state were eager to be a part of the sale. Our auctions are becoming more digital and more convenient, resulting in more bidders and better returns for sellers."

Auction Quick Facts: Fort Worth, Texas (March 2021)

Gross Transaction Value (GTV): More than $95 million*

Total registered bidders: More than 16,000*

Total number of lots: More than 5,800

Total consignors: More than 760*

* new site record

Today's top stories