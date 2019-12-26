Ritchie Bros. Conducts Sale in Chicago

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Erosion Control Excavators Forestry Equipment Fuel / Lube Trucks Generators / Gen Sets / Engines Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Mixer Trucks Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Highway Trucks Plow Trucks Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Sweepers Telehandlers / Forklifts Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Submit a Classified Listing Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Conducts Sale in Chicago

Thu December 26, 2019 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG



More than 5,100 bidders participated online and in person at Ritchie Bros.' multi-million-dollar unreserved public equipment auction in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2019.

With bidders from 48 countries, approximately 60 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers, from as far away as India, Poland and Singapore. Online bidders purchased approximately 69 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).

More than 2,400 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including excavators, loaders, dozers, cranes, truck tractors and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

Ritchie Bros. had a nice selection of excavators ready for new owners.
Ritchie Bros. had a nice selection of excavators ready for new owners.

Ted Detrick of Detrick Truck and Trailer checks the cab of this Cat 279 skid steer.
Ted Detrick of Detrick Truck and Trailer checks the cab of this Cat 279 skid steer.

Ben Larson (L) and Dan Breunig, both of JM Mechanical, look over the iron at the Dec. 17 auction.
Ben Larson (L) and Dan Breunig, both of JM Mechanical, look over the iron at the Dec. 17 auction.

Juan Hernandez (L) and Isaiah Cruz are considering a bid on this Gradall XL 4100 wheeled excavator.
Juan Hernandez (L) and Isaiah Cruz are considering a bid on this Gradall XL 4100 wheeled excavator.

Dwaine Burken of Burken Underground looks over the compact excavators.
Dwaine Burken of Burken Underground looks over the compact excavators.

Juan Garcia of JD Trucking & Landscaping could really use this Bobcat E35 compact excavator for his landscaping business.
Juan Garcia of JD Trucking & Landscaping could really use this Bobcat E35 compact excavator for his landscaping business.

There were plenty of wheel loaders to bid on at the end of the year in Morris, Ill.
There were plenty of wheel loaders to bid on at the end of the year in Morris, Ill.

Kevin Bachman of Bachman Trucking noticed this Bomag BW27RH roller and decided to check it out.
Kevin Bachman of Bachman Trucking noticed this Bomag BW27RH roller and decided to check it out.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Illinois Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers