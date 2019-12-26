Ritchie Bros. Conducts Sale in Chicago

More than 5,100 bidders participated online and in person at Ritchie Bros.' multi-million-dollar unreserved public equipment auction in Chicago, Ill., on Dec. 17, 2019.

With bidders from 48 countries, approximately 60 percent of the equipment in the auction was sold to out-of-state buyers, from as far away as India, Poland and Singapore. Online bidders purchased approximately 69 percent of the equipment sold (by dollar value).

More than 2,400 equipment items and trucks were sold in the auction, including excavators, loaders, dozers, cranes, truck tractors and more. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.