Used equipment and truck prices reached unprecedented levels in 2021.

With its January Market Trends Report, Ritchie Bros. looks closely at earthmoving and aerial equipment sales last year, with in-depth charts outlining volumes, median pricing, and more by asset category.

For example, did you know that Ritchie Bros. sold 3,888 excavators in the United States last year? Or that the median price was approximately $57,500, which is up 15 percent year over year (for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2022)?

The January 2022 46-page Market Trends Report highlights sales of excavators, dozers, wheel loaders, motor graders, articulated dump trucks, loader backhoes, multi-terrain and skid steer loaders, as well as telehandlers, boom lifts, scissor lifts and forklifts. To download the free report, visit rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

"We attracted a record number of bidders in 2021, resulting in the strongest equipment pricing we have ever seen," said Doug Olive, senior vice president (pricing), Ritchie Bros.

"Truck tractor pricing over the past three months is up 65 percent year over year in the United States, while medium earthmoving, vocational trucks, and aerial equipment prices are up 45 percent, 44 percent and 41 percent respectively. It's a seller's market and consignors around the world are taking advantage by turning their surplus assets into cash."

Doug Rusch, managing director of Rouse Sales, added, "In 2021 retail pricing for earthmoving and aerial equipment reached its highest level in years. Strong pricing coincided with healthy sales volumes, with retail volume down just slightly vs. prior year. Auction prices also reached record high levels, increasing more rapidly than the retail market, as is often typical in high-demand environments."

Want to learn more? Register for Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge panel on Feb. 4 with global industry experts

Ritchie Bros.' Inside Edge industry panels are back on Feb. 4, 2022. Together with leading industry experts Chris Sleight (managing director of off-highway research); Carl Gustaf Göransson (corporate senior advisor and former CNH Industrial executive); and Doug Rusch (managing director, sales, Rouse Services), Ritchie Bros. will look back at 2021 and ahead to 2022, digging deep into the data and big industry trends around the world. Click here to register for the free informative panel.

