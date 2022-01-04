CEG Founder, Ed McKeon, Passes Away
List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Bargain Equipment Ads → Machines Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Northeast, Great Lakes Sales Combine for $87M

Tue January 04, 2022 - Midwest Edition #1
Ritchie Bros.


Ritchie Bros. regional auctions continue to drive demand, with the company's latest events in the Northeast and the Great Lakes generating more than $45 million and more than $42 million in gross transaction value.

"Good quality, ready-to-work equipment and trucks are bringing record prices right now," said Jason Kirkconnell, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. "For our Northeast Regional Event, we signed up a few great packages early on, attracting a diverse lineup of consignments, including forestry gear, pipeline equipment and some beautiful, late-model trucks. Right now, we are seeing particularly strong returns for transportation equipment, with some used truck tractors bringing higher than retail prices. If you have equipment and trucks to sell, I encourage you contact us today."

The Dec. 14 to 16, 2021, Northeast Regional Event featured more than 4,600 items sold from locations in North East, Md.; North Franklin, Conn.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; and Amma, W.Va. The three-day online auction attracted more than10,100 bidders from 68 countries. Approximately 95 percent of the items in the auction were purchased by U.S. buyers, including 14 percent sold to Pennsylvania; 10 percent to Maryland, and 7 percent to New Jersey. The remaining 5 percent was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Armenia, Australia and the Dominican Republic.

"We saw incredibly strong pricing in our Great Lakes event as well," said Tim Keane, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. "Consignor feedback has been very positive, with several consignors lamenting they don't have more equipment available to sell. Simultaneously, we are also generating great returns for consignors in the region through our Marketplace-E platform and our weekly featured auctions on IronPlanet.com — now is a great time to sell."

The Dec. 16 to 17 Great Lakes Regional Event featured more than 4,200 items sold from locations in Columbus, Ohio; Chicago, Ill.; Detroit, Mich.; and Lincolnshire, Ill. The two-day online auction attracted more than 9,600 bidders from 58 countries. Approximately 93 percent of the items were purchased by U.S. buyers, including 15 percent sold to Ohio; 13 percent to Illinois; and 8 percent to Texas. The remaining 7 percent was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Iceland, Singapore and Kazakhstan.

10 Big Sellers in Northeast, Great Lakes Regional Events
  • 2012 Caterpillar D8T crawler tractor — $325,000
  • 2020 Peterbilt 389 tri-axle day cab truck tractor — $255,000
  • 2012 Soilmec SR30 crawler foundational drill — $255,000
  • Two 2003 Caterpillar 627G motor graders — $240,000 each
  • Three 2022 Kenworth T880 day cab heavy haul trucks — $240,000 each
  • 2014 Caterpillar 329EL hydraulic excavator — $150,000
  • 2012 Volvo A30F 6x6 articulated dump truck — $145,000
  • 2003 Timbco T445D crawler tilter feller buncher — $130,000
  • 2007 Link-Belt RTC8065 65-ton rough-terrain crane — $122,500
  • 2018 JLG 1200SJP SkyPower 4x4x4 boom lift — $117,500
Auction Quick Facts:

Northeast Regional

  • Gross Transaction Value: more than $45 million
  • Total registered bidders: more than 10,100
  • Total number of lots: more than 4,600
  • Total number of consignors: more than 600
Auction Quick Facts:

Great Lakes Regional

  • Gross Transaction Value: more than $42 million
  • Total registered bidders: more than 9,600
  • Total number of lots: more than 4,200
  • Total number of consignors: more than 540

Ritchie Bros. will sell tens of thousands of equipment items and trucks in its upcoming auctions and online marketplaces, including the company's massive, six-day auction in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 21 to 26, 2022, and its next Northeast and Great Lakes Regional Events in March 2022.

The company also has weekly featured online auctions at IronPlanet; a daily reserved option with Marketplace-E; and a brand new equipment listing service called Ritchie List, with more than 40,000 items already listed.

For more information, visit RitchieBros.com.




Today's top stories

LOTs of Activity Ahead for $267M Columbus Water Tunnel

Granite, NV5 Crews Rebuild Belle Terrace

OSHA Specifies Contractor Safety Responsibilities On Job Site

Con-Tech Manufacturing Donates Extreme Duty 10.5-yard High Performance Mixer for CIM Auction at World of Concrete

ASV Launches New Line of Branded Attachments Matched to its Compact Track Loaders, Skid Steers

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Awards Contract for I-69 ORX Section 1 in Henderson

Hyundai, First Choice Farm & Lawn Support Tornado Cleanup Efforts in Tennessee

MH Equipment Wins MVP Award For Sixth Consecutive Year



 

Read more about...

Auctions Business News Midwest Northeast Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo