Ritchie Bros. Orlando 2021 Auction Set for Feb 15 to 20

With the dates recently set, Ritchie Bros. already is accepting consignments for its massive, six-day Orlando auction on Feb. 15 to 20, 2021.

"We're very excited to announce our 2021 auction dates for our 'Premier Global Auction' in Orlando, Florida, and, while a lot has changed since our February 2020 Orlando event, Ritchie Bros. remains as dedicated as ever to helping customers by making buying and selling equipment easier than ever," said Kari Taylor, president, North American Sales, Ritchie Bros.

"Since mid-March we have been conducting our auctions 100 percent online and have seen bidder registrations and buyer demand grow exponentially thanks to our unmatched marketing efforts and customer confidence in our online platform.

"For Orlando 2021 we will continue to leverage our technology and incorporate our learnings into the ultimate auction experience."

In 2020, Ritchie Bros. has seen website traffic increase by 35 percent to more than 27 million visits, while bidder registrations are up 71 percent to more than 817,000 registrations.

Once online, buyers are extremely active, watchlisting more than 680,000 items and making more than 300,000 PriorityBids. As of mid November, Ritchie Bros. has online buyers approved with more than $57 billion in purchasing power.

"Orlando is our biggest event of the year, with equipment from across the United States and around the world," added Taylor. "This week we held our final Orlando auction of 2020 and saw online registrations increase 51 percent year over year. We encourage interested sellers to contact us as soon as possible. Let us start marketing your assets to buyers across the globe. Count on us to bring a world of buyers at the Premier Global Auction."

Ritchie Bros.' annual February Orlando auction features more than 200 acres for equipment display. The February 2020 event featured more than 13,000 equipment items and attracted 18,000 bidders from 85 countries.

Companies and individuals looking to sell equipment and trucks in the February 2021 Orlando auction should contact their local sales representative or contact the Orlando site directly at 855/331-5789.

For more information, visit rbauction.com/orlando2021.