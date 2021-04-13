Ritchie Bros.' regional auction success continued with a more than $52 million Midwest event on March 30 to 31, 2021. More than 5,000 equipment items were stored, inspected and sold from six Ritchie Bros. locations in five cities— including Chicago, Minneapolis, Kansas City, Mo., East St. Louis, Omaha and Williston, N.D. to online buyers across the United States and around the world.

More than 11,100 online bidders from more than 70 countries registered to bid in the Midwest auction, with United States' buyers purchasing approximately 90 percent of the equipment by dollar value. The remaining 10 percent was purchased by online buyers from as far away as Germany, Guatemala, India and South Korea.

"We continue to attract record bidder registrations — up 26 percent compared to the previous event in September — resulting in strong returns for the more than 700 consignors in this auction," said Tim Keane, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. "Leading up to the sale, our yards were busy with customers inspecting items and asking questions of our equipment experts, but on auction day everyone was online. We saw a 19 percent increase in online pageviews and a 12 percent increase in items added to customer watchlists, demonstrating the power of our hybrid live/online model for both buyers and sellers."

Equipment highlights in the Midwest auction included a 2016 Caterpillar 745C articulated dump truck that sold for $235,000 to an online buyer from Alberta, Canada; a 2006 Link-Belt HTC8675 75-ton 8x4x4 hydraulic truck crane sold for $190,000 to an online buyer from Quebec, Canada; and a 2015 Caterpillar 982M wheel loader that sold for $175,000 to an online buyer from Minnesota. All items were sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

