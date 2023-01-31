This March in Las Vegas, Ritchie Bros. will showcase its growing list of insights, services, and transaction solutions at ConExpo-Con/AGG.

Over the past several years, Ritchie Bros. has been building out its global equipment and vehicle marketplace, with robust data solutions, value-added services, and a multitude of different ways to buy and sell assets.

At its booth in the West Hall (#43001), Ritchie Bros. will be presenting its full suite of services, designed to help fleet owners manage the entire lifecycle of equipment ownership from purchase through disposition. The company will have experts onsite to discuss data and technology from Rouse Services, including a new version of its inventory management system; parts procurement technology from SmartEquip; transportation solutions and services from Veritread; financing from Ritchie Bros. Financial Services, and so much more.

"We are excited to be working with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers again and be back on the ConExpo-Con/AGG trade show floor with so many of our customers, partners, and tens of thousands of the biggest equipment experts anywhere in the world," said Ann Fandozzi, Ritchie Bros. CEO.

"This year in Las Vegas we will be celebrating the launch of a new version of our inventory management system, powered by Rouse Services, which will connect to all our marketplace services and solutions and allow our customers to transact across our channels while being informed by industry-leading insights directly in the application. Plus, on Friday, March 17, we will simulcast our Las Vegas auction directly to our booth, creating a unique experience that allows attendees to participate and get real-time updates directly from the show floor."

Ritchie Bros. also will showcase its many sales solutions at ConExpo-Con/AGG, including its live/online site events (Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers), weekly featured online events (IronPlanet), Make Offer & Buy Now (Marketplace-E) solutions, with price guidance from Rouse & Ritchie Bros.; and its listing service Ritchie List, which tripled its customer base in 2022.

If you'd like to schedule a meeting with Ritchie Bros. at ConExpo-Con/AGG, please fill out the form linked here.

