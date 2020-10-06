Ritchie Bros. Sees Success at Latest Fort Worth Auction

More than 11,300 bidders from 72 countries registered for the Sept. 29 to 30 auction, which was conducted entirely online due to COVID-19.

More than 11,300 bidders from 72 countries registered for the Sept. 29 to 30 auction, which was conducted entirely online due to COVID-19. Approximately 64 percent of the assets were purchased by out-of-state and international buyers, from as far away as Australia, Egypt and Germany.

"We continue to see record numbers of bidders in 2020 — with this September's attendance up 64 percent from the same auction last year," said Neal Black, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "This auction had a great selection of yellow iron, but the trucks proved to be the real star of the show. In just one day we sold more than 650 truck tractors, with pretty strong prices throughout. This included a large consignment of trucks from B.J. Services, one of the largest pure-play pressure pumping companies in North America."

Equipment highlights in the auction also included 400+ transport trailers, 120+ excavators, 95+ flatbed trucks, 75+ skid steer loaders, as well as ag tractors, dozers and dozens of pickups.

Sales Highlights From Fort Worth:

2011 Link-Belt 218HSL 110-ton crawler crane sold for $340,000;

2004 Caterpillar D7R XR Series II dozer sold for $250,000;

2015 Caterpillar 745C 6x6 articulated dump truck sold for $190,000;

2020 Volvo VNL760 sleeper truck tractor sold for $112,000; and

2017 Peterbilt 389 sleeper truck tractor sold for $110,000.

Ritchie Bros.' next Texas auction will be held in Houston on November 10 to 11, 2020. The next Fort Worth auction will be held in December. For more information about Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.

Auction Quick Facts

Total gross transactional value: more than $68 million

Total registered bidders: more than 11,300

Total lots sold: more than 5,200

Number of consignors: more than 650