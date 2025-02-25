Ritchie Bros. auction held in Orlando, Fla., featured 15,103 items including various construction equipment. The event included both live and online auctions, with bidding beginning on Feb. 8.

Ritchie Bros. held both a live and online auction from Feb. 17-21, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

There were 15,103 items up for sale, including asphalt compactors, boring equipment, trailers, attachments, excavators, flatbed trucks, light compaction equipment, pickups, refrigerated trailers, utility trucks, truck tractors, water trucks and much more.

The event was preceded by a timed auction that began on Feb. 8, with bidding concluding on Feb. 17.

