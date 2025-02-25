List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
    Ritchie Bros. Sells 15,103 Items at Orlando, Fla., Auction

    Ritchie Bros. auction held in Orlando, Fla., featured 15,103 items including various construction equipment. The event included both live and online auctions, with bidding beginning on Feb. 8.

    Tue February 25, 2025 - Midwest Edition #5
    CEG


    Ritchie Bros. held both a live and online auction from Feb. 17-21, 2025, in Orlando, Fla.

    There were 15,103 items up for sale, including asphalt compactors, boring equipment, trailers, attachments, excavators, flatbed trucks, light compaction equipment, pickups, refrigerated trailers, utility trucks, truck tractors, water trucks and much more.

    The event was preceded by a timed auction that began on Feb. 8, with bidding concluding on Feb. 17.

    (All photographs in this article are Copyright 2025 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

    Mark Haynes, owner of Haynes Construction in Huron County, Ohio, enjoys the auction with his grandson, Kai. (CEG photo)
    An auction attendee brought his laptop to run a diagnostic check on this Volvo L220H loader. (CEG photo)
    Articulated trucks line up before hitting the auction block. (CEG photo)
    Excavators await their turn before being bid upon at the auction. (CEG photo)
    Teddy McKeon, executive publisher of Construction Equipment Guide, stands in front of the bucket of a Cat 395 excavator, which had many potential bidders inspecting it. (CEG photo)
    Celebrating its 25th year, the massive Ritchie Bros. auction in Orlando sets the standard for prices for the rest of the year. (CEG photo)
    Even while at the auction in person, you can still bring your laptop to bid. For some, it’s easier to keep track of their equipment choice group and set reminders. (CEG photo)
    The Diamond T truck company produced pickup trucks in Chicago between 1911 and 1966. They are known to bring big money when they show up for market. (CEG photo)
    Rows of dozers, all makes and sizes, are lined up as far as the eye can see. (CEG photo)
    The largest construction equipment auction in the world featured more than 250 wheel loaders. (CEG photo)
    Contractors Gary Baskin (L) and Lawrence Knapp from Ontario, Canada, were impressed with the lineup of motor graders, including this Cat 12 M3. (CEG photo)
    Andrew Geurink of HES Equipment Services in Holland, Mich., specs a John Deere wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    The timed lots are always busy, so make sure you have the high bid and set your limits. (CEG photo)
    On day one, individuals line up to register for the Orlando auction. (CEG photo)
    Don’t forget that you can buy government surplus equipment at GovPlanet.com. (CEG photo)
    Andreas Theodore of London, England, was with his father, who works for Clyde Construction, a general building construction business. (CEG photo)




