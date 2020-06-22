Ritchie Bros. Set to Sell 35,000+ Items in Biggest Auction Week Ever

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Set to Sell 35,000+ Items in Biggest Auction Week Ever

Mon June 22, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


Ritchie Bros. is set to have its biggest week ever, selling 35,000+ equipment items in 29 auctions across the United States, Canada, France, Germany and Australia.

In just five days (June 22 to 26) the company will sell 3,800+ truck tractors, 900+ excavators, 600+ wheel loaders, 350+ dozers, and so much more across its three main selling solutions: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, IronPlanet, and Marketplace-E.

"Our ability to drive demand and attract record numbers of bidders during this time of great uncertainty is proving very valuable to many of our customers who need liquidity right now," said Ann Fandozzi, chief executive officer, Ritchie Bros.

"As a result, buyers have access to an outstanding selection of late-model, low-hour equipment. We encourage interested bidders to get online, do their research, and get ready to add a new piece to their fleet this week.

"Due to COVID-19, all our auctions continue to be online-only events. For those who have never bid online before, it's easy. If you do need help, we have a customer service line to get you registered and walk you through the process."

Two of the premier auctions of the week will be held in Houston, Texas on June 23 to 24 and Edmonton, AB on June 24 to 26. Close to 15,000 items will sell in these two auctions alone.

A few specific highlights in these two events include a 2015 Tadano GR-750XL 75-ton 4x4x4 rough terrain crane (Houston); two 2018 Caterpillar D6T LGP dozers (Edmonton); and an unused 2019 Western Star 4700SB custom vac Chinook 10,450-litre hydro vac truck (Edmonton).

Ritchie Bros. also will be conducting a special Northeast Regional Auction (June 23 to 24) , selling more than 5,800 equipment items from four different locations — North East, Md.; North Franklin, Conn.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Williamsport, Pa. — in one auction. The company also has four other site auctions: in Columbus, Ohio (June 25); North Battleford, SK (June 25 to 26); Los Angeles, Calif. (June 26); and Gonzalez, La. (June 26). All these auctions, including Edmonton and Houston, will be held as online-bidding only events with a live auctioneer.

The company also will hold 20 timed auctions tat its sites in Saint-Aubin-sur-Gaillon, France (June 23 to 24); Meppen, Germany (June 25 to 26); and 18 on-farm locations across western Canada.

On top of all these events, Ritchie Bros. also will conduct a quarter-end online auction (June 25), featuring a selection of mining and aggregate equipment, and a special Australian auction (June 23) event on IronPlanet.com. There also are thousands of items available for sale on the company's Marketplace-E channel.

For more information, visit RitchieBros.com.


 

Read more about...

Auctions Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers