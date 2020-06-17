Ritchie Bros. Conducts First-Ever Northeast Regional Auction

--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News Attachments New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Air Compressors Buyer's Guide Backhoe Loaders Buyer's Guide Compact Tool Carrier Attachments Buyer's Guide Crawler Dozers Buyer's Guide Excavator Buyer's Guide Light Towers Buyer's Guide Off-Road Trucks Buyer's Guide Mini and Compact Equipment Buyer's Guide Paving, Compaction, and Milling Buyer's Guide Poratble Generators Buyer's Guide Skid Steer Loaders Buyer's Guide Snowplow Buyer's Guide Snow Removal Attachments Buyer's Guide Trailers Buyer's Guide Trenching Equipment Buyer's Guide Wheel Loaders Buyer's Guide Winter Dump Truck Bodies Buyer's Guide Winter Spreader Buyer's Guide
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Buyer's Guidesdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Subscriptionsdown-arrow
Jobs
Parts
Wanteds
search-icon Search

Ritchie Bros. Conducts First-Ever Northeast Regional Auction

Wed June 17, 2020 - Northeast Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers



For the past few months Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has been conducting its site auctions as online-only bidding events and seen bidder registrations hit record levels.

On June 23 to 24, the company will combine equipment from four different locations — North East, Md.; North Franklin, Conn.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Williamsport, Pa. — into one big online-only auction with 5,900+ items.

"We would expect to see a lot of buyer crossover if we held these as individual events, so it just makes sense to combine for the convenience of our buyers and benefit of our sellers," said Dave Kreis, sales director, Ritchie Bros.

"With 5,900+ items from 800+ owners, this will be one of our biggest events ever in this part of the country. We already have a ton of late-model, well-maintained equipment and trucks, with more being added every day. We encourage interested bidders to get online, get registered, and be ready to bid come auction day — you won't want to miss this one."

Equipment highlights in the June 23 to 24 Northeast auction include 440+ truck tractors, 135+ excavators, 130+ aerial work platforms (boom & scissor lifts), 130+ dump trucks, 110+ compactors, 95+ flatbed trucks, 70+ loaders, 60+ skid steers, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

For more information, visit rbauction.com.

Marketplace-E Event

Ritchie Bros. also will be hosting a special Marketplace-E event leading up to the Northeast auction. More than 100 items are currently listed to be sold in the June 17 to 26 Markeplace-E event from consignors from the Northeast region and across the United States, with "Make Offer" and "Buy Now" bidding options available.

For more information, visit ironplanet.com/mpe-northeast.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Auctions Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers