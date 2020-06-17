Ritchie Bros. Conducts First-Ever Northeast Regional Auction

For the past few months Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has been conducting its site auctions as online-only bidding events and seen bidder registrations hit record levels.

On June 23 to 24, the company will combine equipment from four different locations — North East, Md.; North Franklin, Conn.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; and Williamsport, Pa. — into one big online-only auction with 5,900+ items.

"We would expect to see a lot of buyer crossover if we held these as individual events, so it just makes sense to combine for the convenience of our buyers and benefit of our sellers," said Dave Kreis, sales director, Ritchie Bros.

"With 5,900+ items from 800+ owners, this will be one of our biggest events ever in this part of the country. We already have a ton of late-model, well-maintained equipment and trucks, with more being added every day. We encourage interested bidders to get online, get registered, and be ready to bid come auction day — you won't want to miss this one."

Equipment highlights in the June 23 to 24 Northeast auction include 440+ truck tractors, 135+ excavators, 130+ aerial work platforms (boom & scissor lifts), 130+ dump trucks, 110+ compactors, 95+ flatbed trucks, 70+ loaders, 60+ skid steers, and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

For more information, visit rbauction.com.

Marketplace-E Event

Ritchie Bros. also will be hosting a special Marketplace-E event leading up to the Northeast auction. More than 100 items are currently listed to be sold in the June 17 to 26 Markeplace-E event from consignors from the Northeast region and across the United States, with "Make Offer" and "Buy Now" bidding options available.

For more information, visit ironplanet.com/mpe-northeast.