Over the last year, online shopping has hit new heights, positively impacting the transportation industry, while working from home has resulted in an increase in home renovations and an exodus to the suburbs, directly impacting the construction sector.

According to Ritchie Bros. Market Trends, which is now updated with new data daily, U.S. truck tractor pricing is up 20 percent year over year (for the three months ending March 31), while medium earthmoving equipment prices in the United States are up 15 percent.

With the April 2021 Market Trends summary report, Ritchie Bros. focuses on U.S. and Canadian equipment sales in March 2021, using the RB Now! functionality in the RB Market Trends tool, which provides a snapshot of Ritchie Bros. transactions over the last 30 days.

The company also has included new, updated price indexes in this edition, making them simpler and clearer. The earthmoving index has been split into medium and large, and a more narrowly defined aerial index has replaced lifting and material handling.

"March was a big month, with unprecedented demand resulting in strong pricing across nearly all equipment categories," said Doug Olive, senior vice president, pricing, Ritchie Bros. "As showcased in our new indexes, we continue to see positive pricing trends for earthmoving, transportation, and aerial equipment. Specifically, we saw a big year over year uptick in median pricing for excavators, dozers, articulated dump trucks, skid steers, truck tractors and boom lifts last month."

Ritchie Bros.' Market Trends application is an independent part of Ritchie Bros. Asset Solutions (rbassetsolutions.com), a cloud-based asset management and disposition system with a suite of tools and services to help customers better manage, analyze, and sell their assets.

Download the April 2021 Ritchie Bros. Used Equipment Market Trends summary report at rbassetsolutions.com/market-trends-report.

"Ritchie Bros. held a number of large events last month, including three U.S. regional auctions that sold approximately 15,000 equipment items from 13 different locations, and attracted 11,000 bidders each," added Olive. "We also held our largest-ever Ontario and Texas auctions last month and continue to see strong demand and pricing for all our online events through IronPlanet, GovPlanet, and Marketplace-E, selling more than 17,000 items in March."

