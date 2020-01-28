--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Ritchie Bros. to Hold Las Vegas Auction During ConExpo-Con/AGG

Tue January 28, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers


Every three years, tens of thousands of contractors from around the world descend upon Las Vegas for ConExpo-Con/AGG, making it the perfect time for an equipment auction. On March 12 to 13, 2020 — during the week of ConExpo — Ritchie Bros. will sell thousands of items through an unreserved public auction at its site in Las Vegas, approximately 20 minutes from the trade show grounds.

Ritchie Bros.' PriorityBid functionality allows customers to place bids on items online days ahead of the auction, or customers can participate live and real-time right from the trade show floor via Ritchie Bros.' mobile application. Bidders also can participate in person at the auction site or online at rbauction.com.

"ConExpo-Con/AGG is the perfect time for consignors to take advantage of the massive crowds expected in Las Vegas," said Mike Dastic, regional sales manager, Ritchie Bros. "The marketing campaign for our March 2020 event is expected to reach hundreds of thousands of potential buyers — no other auction company can match our technology, customer database, or marketing expertise. We encourage sellers to contact us today to make sure their equipment gets maximum exposure."

For large consignments, Ritchie Bros. is offering sellers across the United States the option of selling their assets in Las Vegas virtually. Equipment will remain on the consignor's property and be sold by photo at Ritchie Bros.' auction site.

More than 100 companies have already consigned equipment to the March Las Vegas auction, including companies from overseas. Early consignment highlights include:

  • A 2018 Caterpillar D7E dozer
  • Three Caterpillar 336FL excavators
  • Two 2018 Caterpillar 336NG excavators
  • Two 2018 Caterpillar 950 wheel loaders
  • Three 2018 Caterpillar 320NG excavators
  • Three 2017 Komatsu PC360LC-11 excavators

For more information about Ritchie Bros.' March auction in Las Vegas, call 702/644-2468 or visit rbauction.com/Las-Vegas.


 

