Ritchie Bros. to Host Largest Auction for Barrilleaux Inc.

Tue July 13, 2021 - West Edition #15
Ritchie Bros.


From Aug. 10 to 11, Ritchie Bros. will conduct its largest-ever, single-owner auction for Barrilleaux Inc., an oilfield pipeline construction company based in Texas (and one location in New Mexico). Tens of millions of dollars of equipment will be sold in this two-day event, including late-model, low-hour directional drills, trenchers, more than 40 pipelayers, 120 excavators, more than 35 dozers, loaders, heavy haul trucks, trailers, attachments, tools and more. All items will be sold without minimum bids or reserve prices.

"Barrilleaux Inc. is well known in the pipeline construction industry for their production, efficiency, high-quality work and top-of-the-line, late-model equipment," said Alan McVicker, regional sales manager of Ritchie Bros. "In my 44 years in the auction business, this is the nicest fleet I've ever seen. We have a long relationship with Mr. Barrilleaux and are so proud he has put his trust in us to sell this magnificent selection of assets via online auction in August."

The majority of the Barrilleaux assets are available for inspection at their location in Carlsbad, N.M. (150 Kelly Rd.), with some additional equipment stored in Oakwood, Texas, (1412 W. Broad St.) and Pecos, Texas (3100 TX-17). Bids can be made online in real time at rbauction.com on Aug. 10 to 11 or ahead of the auction via PriorityBid.

Specific highlights include:

  • Two unused 2020 Caterpillar 14M3 motor graders;
  • Three unused 2019 Caterpillar D6T dozers;
  • Four Caterpillar D8T dozers;
  • Four 2020 Caterpillar 320 hydraulic excavators
  • 15 Caterpillar PL83 pipelayers (2019, 2018 and 2017 models);
  • A 2019 and a 2020 Vermeer D220X330iii directional drills;
  • An unused 2019 Tesmec 1475XL EVO crawler bucket wheel trencher;
  • Four 2019 and a 2020 Mack GR64B tri-axle volumetric mixer trucks;
  • Two 2021 Peterbilt 389 tri-axle heavy haul truck tractors;
  • Two unused Cozad lowboys (one with 2021 85-ton steerable 13-axle and one with 2020 100-ton steerable 9-axle).

For a complete list of Barrilleaux Inc. assets to be sold, visit rbauction.com/Barrilleaux.




