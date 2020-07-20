In June, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers helped customers all around the world buy and sell thousands of used equipment items and trucks. With COVID-19 affecting everyone's lives and businesses, live auctions continue to be conducted 100 percent online in order to help keep everyone safe.

Leveraging the full power of its online technologies, bidder participation surged, and June saw the busiest week in Ritchie Bros.' more than 60 year history when it sold 35,000-plus equipment items and trucks in 29 online auctions across five countries in just five days.