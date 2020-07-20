--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Ritchie Bros.' Top 5 Biggest Ticket Equipment Items Sold at Live Auctions in June

Mon July 20, 2020 - National Edition
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers



In June, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers helped customers all around the world buy and sell thousands of used equipment items and trucks. With COVID-19 affecting everyone's lives and businesses, live auctions continue to be conducted 100 percent online in order to help keep everyone safe.

Leveraging the full power of its online technologies, bidder participation surged, and June saw the busiest week in Ritchie Bros.' more than 60 year history when it sold 35,000-plus equipment items and trucks in 29 online auctions across five countries in just five days.

June’s top big ticket seller was this 2008 Manitowoc 14000 Series 2 200-ton self-erecting crawler crane (lot #1076) that sold at the Atlanta, Ga., auction for $480,000.

This 2015 Wirtgen W250I cold planer (lot #142) sold for $470,000 at an offsite auction in Gonzales, La., about 60 miles west of New Orleans.

At Ritchie Bros.' Fort Worth, Texas, auction in June, this 2017 John Deere 460E 6x6 articulated dump truck (lot #198) sold for $410,000.

Ritchie Bros. sold two of these 2018 Caterpillar D6T LGP dozers (lot #938,939) for approximately $370,000 at the three-day Edmonton, AB auction.

This 2015 John Deere 1050K dozer (lot #228) sold in Fort Worth for $355,000.



